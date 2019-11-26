Ambulatory Surgical and Emergency Centers Market Size Worth US$ 203.1 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On "Ambulatory Health Care Services Market By Type (Primary Care Offices, Medical Specialty, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty), By Application (Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Plastic Surgery, Pain Management or Spinal Injections, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026."

North America dominated the global ambulatory surgical and emergency centers market in 2018and is anticipated to observe its dominance during the forecast period. High awareness about ambulatory surgery centers, supportive government initiatives for quality and cost effective patient care, and availability of reimbursement for ambulatory surgery and emergency centers are the key factors for the dominance of the region. According to the Definitive Healthcare published data, there are more than 9,280 ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S. Easy access to these facilities due to wide range of network is also expected to boost the marketgrowth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about cost effectiveness of ambulatory surgical centers, affiliation of ASCs to insurance companies, and development in minimally invasive procedures.

Based on type of service, ambulatory surgical and emergency centers market categorized into orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management or spinal injections, and others.Plastic surgery is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about safety of surgery and development in minimally invasive field. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) published report, about two hundred fifty thousand more cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018 as compared to previous year. According to the ASPS, in 2018, more than 17.7 million minimally invasive and surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. The gastroenterology segment dominated the market in 2018 due to large number of surgical procedures across the world. Development in the field of colonoscopy and endoscopy and high demand of procedures due to rising gastrointestinal disorders are some of the factors responsible for the dominance of the gastroenterology segment in the market.

Key players operating in the ambulatory surgical and emergency centers market are Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Envision Healthcare Corporation; Terveystalo; Integra Med America, Inc.; Somerset Ambulatory Surgical Center, Center For Ambulatory Surgery, and Medical Facilities Corporation.Collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers of the health care providers to expand services offerings and geographical footprints are the key strategies being adopted by the market players.

Some of the key observations regarding ambulatory surgical and emergency centers industry include:

In September 2019 , The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the final rule to reduce the burden on healthcare services providers including ambulatory service centers by removing excessive and unnecessary Medicare compliance requirements.

, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the final rule to reduce the burden on healthcare services providers including ambulatory service centers by removing excessive and unnecessary Medicare compliance requirements. In June 2019 , Optum acquired DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Medical Group's provides practices in Colorado , California , Washington , and New Mexico is now part of Optum. Together the companies can improve patient care while lowering the cost across the range of areas such as specialty, primary, and surgical care.

, Optum acquired DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Medical Group's provides practices in , , , and is now part of Optum. Together the companies can improve patient care while lowering the cost across the range of areas such as specialty, primary, and surgical care. In October 2018 , KKR, an investment firm, completed the acquisition of Envision Healthcare Corporation. Envisionoperates one surgical hospital and 261 surgery centers in 35 states of the U.S. and the District of Columbia , with medical specialties ranging from ophthalmology to gastroenterology and orthopedics. Hence, KKR expects good returns on investment through this acquisition.

, KKR, an investment firm, completed the acquisition of Envision Healthcare Corporation. Envisionoperates one surgical hospital and 261 surgery centers in 35 states of the U.S. and the , with medical specialties ranging from ophthalmology to gastroenterology and orthopedics. Hence, KKR expects good returns on investment through this acquisition. In August 2018 , Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (HRE) acquired healthcare portfolio of 21-property for USD 150 million . The entire portfolio is located across eight states of the U.S. including Florida , Tennessee , Texas , Georgia , Virginia,Indiana, Illinois , and North Carolina . Oncology, orthopedic, surgical practices, and neurology represent about 40% of the portfolio's leased area.

, Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (HRE) acquired healthcare portfolio of 21-property for . The entire portfolio is located across eight states of the U.S. including , , , , Virginia,Indiana, , and . Oncology, orthopedic, surgical practices, and neurology represent about 40% of the portfolio's leased area. In January 2018 , Medical Facilities Corporation formed a joint venture called MFC Nueterra Holding Company, LLC to acquire 7 ambulatory centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of Brentwood, Tenn. These centers provide medical procedures including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and pain management.

, Medical Facilities Corporation formed a joint venture called MFC Nueterra Holding Company, LLC to acquire 7 ambulatory centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of These centers provide medical procedures including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and pain management. In December 2016 , Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. (SCA)partenered with Surgery Center at Doral (SCD) to expand its presence in Miami . This collaboration helps to provide high-quality surgical care at low costs to patients.

In December 2016, SCA has entered into a collaboration agreement with Midwest Center for Day Surgery. The collaboration was aimed at expanding SCA's presence in Chicago.

In December 2016, AmSurg Corp. merged with Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc., a provider of population management, facility-based physician, and medical transportation services, to form Envision Healthcare Corporation. The new Envision can cater various services such as ambulatory surgery centers, post-acute care, physician led services, and medical transportation.

