Ambulatory surgical centers market size to grow by USD 23.18 billion between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 51% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Growth By Type, Modality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The ambulatory surgical centers market is estimated to grow by USD 23.18 billion between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. North America will account for 51% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), the presence of key vendors, and strong regulations implemented by government organizations. The expansion of the geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes also contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market in North America. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors key vendors. The vendors compete based on price, product launch, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, market expansion, and distribution networks. Many key vendors in the market are competing with key vendors by offering services at relatively lower prices than global vendors. Thus, the competition is intense among these vendors with regard to pricing, which has resulted in low-profit margins. As a result of these factors, the competition among vendors is likely to be moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Envision Healthcare - The company offers ambulatory surgical centers through its subsidiary Amsurg.

- The company offers ambulatory surgical centers through its subsidiary Amsurg. McKesson Corp. - The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as MedTrainer.

- The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as MedTrainer. NextGen Healthcare Inc. - The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as EHR for ambulatory surgical centers.

- The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as EHR for ambulatory surgical centers. NorthShore University HealthSystem - The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as Edward-Elmhurst Health.

- The company offers ambulatory surgical centers such as Edward-Elmhurst Health. Advanced Data Systems Corp.

Community Health Systems Inc.

eClinical Works LLC

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.

Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC

Prospect Medical Holdings Inc.

SurgCenter

Surgery Partners Inc.

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by the growing number of cataract ambulatory services. Cataract surgeries and tonsillectomies are carried out on the same day basis in ASCs. Ambulatory surgeries account for nearly or over 90% of all cataract surgeries in the majority of OECD countries. The number of procedures such as tonsillectomies is also increasing with rising number of children suffering from chronic infections of tonsils or breathing problems. Thus, the increasing number of these surgeries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trend – The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are adopting inorganic business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. They are partnering with end-users and medical technology companies to improve their distribution channels and upgrade their product portfolios. For instance, in May 2021, Surgery Partners collaborated with UCI Health to expand community access to outpatient surgical facilities. Such developments among vendors will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge – Financial constraints are identified as key challenges hindering the growth of the market. Financial constraints make ASCs unable to offer bonuses or growth opportunities to the clinical staff. Also, the lack of training poses challenges to ASCs in recruiting new staff that carries the same level of skill and experience. In addition, the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as robotics in healthcare centers has further increased the financial pressure on ASCs. These factors limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The ambulatory surgical centers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Advanced Data Systems Corp., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers.

By modality, the market is classified into hospital-affiliated ASCs and freestanding ASCs.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

The market growth in the single-specialty centers segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing number of surgeries in single-specialty centers. For instance, as of December 2022, single-specialty centers accounted for some of the major surgeries, which included endoscopy (27%), ophthalmology (24%), pain related (12%), and plastic surgeries (6%). These centers not only limit the amount of equipment needed but also favors patients wanting to have specialized treatments. Such factors drive the growth of the segment.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Data Systems Corp., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., and UnitedHealth Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

