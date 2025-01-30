Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Grow by USD 25.4 Billion (2024-2028), Rise in Cataract Ambulatory Surgeries Boosts Market, Report on AI-powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global ambulatory surgical centers market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. Growing cataract ambulatory surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of partnerships and collaborations. However, financial constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Data Systems Corp., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., United Health Group Inc., and Veradigm LLC.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Advanced Data Systems Corp., Community Health Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Envision Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Oracle Corp., Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., Pinnacle Surgery Center LLC, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., SurgCenter, Surgery Partners Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, TeamHealth, Tenet Healthcare Corp., United Health Group Inc., and Veradigm LLC

Outpatient surgery centers, also known as ambulatory surgical centers, have seen significant growth in the healthcare industry. These facilities specialize in diagnostic procedures and minor operations, including gastroenterology, plastic surgery, dentistry, ophthalmology, and orthopedics. With advancements in medical technology, more chronic disorders and nonsurgical procedures are being performed in these centers. Older population and those with non-communicable diseases benefit from the convenience of outpatient surgeries, which often result in lower medical bills compared to inpatient surgeries. Mobile surgical procedures and operating rooms offer even more flexibility for patients. Surgeons use minimally invasive treatments and advanced surgeon tools for procedures like laparoscopy and spinal injections. Private healthcare insurance and medical coverage play a crucial role in the increasing demand for outpatient surgical centers. Multi-specialty and single-specialty centers offer diagnosis and treatment for various conditions, such as hernia repair, cataracts, and colonoscopy. The use of digital tools, healthcare IT solutions, and remote patient monitoring enhances data management and pain management. The market trends include an increase in chronic diseases, geriatric population, and emergency care. The future of outpatient surgical centers lies in the integration of medical technology and the expansion of services to cater to the growing patient demand.

The ambulatory surgical centers market is experiencing significant growth due to an increasing number of strategic partnerships and collaborations between vendors and end-users, as well as medical technology companies. For instance, United Surgical Partners International's collaboration with Providence, a not-for-profit health system, in February 2023, aims to expand access to ambulatory surgical services. Such business strategies enable vendors to enhance their distribution networks and upgrade their product offerings, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Outpatient surgery centers, also known as ambulatory surgical centers, have gained popularity for their convenience and cost-effectiveness in performing various surgical procedures and diagnostic tests. These centers offer minor operations, non-invasive treatments, and even some major surgeries for chronic disorders, including gastroenterology, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, neurology, podiatry, and more. However, challenges persist. Medical bills can be high, especially for those without adequate medical coverage or private healthcare insurance. Mobile surgical procedures and operating rooms offer flexibility, but require advanced surgeon tools and data management systems. An aging population with chronic diseases and a growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopy, put pressure on these centers to adapt. Diagnostic procedures, including endoscopy and colonoscopy, are essential for early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases. Physician control, hospital-owned, corporate-owned, and physician-owned centers each present unique challenges. Remote patient monitoring, healthcare IT solutions, and digital tools can help address some of these challenges, but proper implementation is crucial. Dental, otolaryngology, and obstetrics/gynecology procedures are also common in outpatient facilities. Emergency care and pain management, including spinal injections, are important considerations. The future of outpatient surgical centers lies in providing high-quality, cost-effective care for an increasingly diverse patient population.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) face significant financial challenges that hinder their ability to offer competitive compensation and growth opportunities to clinical staff. This issue, coupled with the lack of adequate training resources, makes it difficult for ASCs to attract and retain top talent. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies like robots in healthcare is becoming more prevalent, but the high cost of implementing these solutions poses a significant barrier for ASCs. Furthermore, despite offering lower prices and high-quality services, ASCs struggle to compete with larger hospitals due to their financial constraints. These challenges necessitate innovative solutions to help ASCs remain competitive in the evolving healthcare landscape.

1.1 Single-specialty centers- Single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), operated by one or two physicians, dominated the global market in 2023 with a significant share. These centers specialize in a single type of surgery, such as endoscopy (27%), ophthalmology (24%), pain-related (12%), and plastic surgeries (6%). The focus on one service reduces equipment requirements and operational expenditure, allowing investments in essential areas. Single-specialty ASCs are increasingly expanding into multi-specialty centers to mitigate risks. Despite this trend, the benefits of specialized treatments and reduced operational costs make single-specialty ASCs a successful business model. This segment's growth will continue to drive the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, have gained significant popularity in the healthcare industry due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. These centers specialize in performing diagnostic procedures, minor operations, and non-invasive surgeries, including endoscopy and laparoscopy, without the need for hospital stay. ASCs cater to various chronic disorders, such as chronic diseases and conditions affecting the geriatric population. ASCs offer a more affordable alternative to inpatient surgeries by reducing medical bills through efficient use of resources and minimally invasive procedures. Mobile surgical procedures are another innovation in ASCs, providing surgical services in remote areas or at patients' homes. The healthcare expenditure on outpatient surgical procedures is increasing due to the growing number of self-care employers and government payers seeking cost-effective solutions. ASCs focus on data management, remote patient monitoring, and emergency care to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Some common surgical procedures performed in ASCs include endoscopy, laparoscopy, and other minimally invasive surgeries. Despite their benefits, ASCs face challenges, such as managing medical coverage and ensuring quality care, which require continuous improvement and innovation.

Market Research Overview

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, have gained significant popularity in the healthcare industry due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. These centers specialize in performing diagnostic procedures and minor operations that do not require an overnight hospital stay. The market for ASCs includes a wide range of surgical modalities, such as gastroenterology, plastic surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular, neurology, podiatry, ophthalmology, and more. The procedures performed in ASCs can include both invasive and non-invasive treatments, such as laparoscopy, spinal injections, and cataract surgeries. The older population and those with chronic disorders are major consumers of ASC services due to the convenience and lower medical bills compared to inpatient surgeries. The market for ASCs is driven by the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the geriatric population's growing need for healthcare services, and the demand for minimally invasive treatments. The market also includes various business models, including physician-owned, hospital-owned, and corporate-owned ASCs. Healthcare IT solutions, such as data management, remote patient monitoring, and digital tools, are increasingly being adopted by ASCs to improve efficiency and patient care. Medical coverage through private healthcare insurance and Medicare also plays a crucial role in the growth of the ASC market. Mobile surgical procedures and mobile operative systems are emerging trends in the ASC market, offering even greater convenience and accessibility to patients. Overall, the ASC market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for outpatient procedures, the shift towards minimally invasive treatments, and the aging population's need for healthcare services.

