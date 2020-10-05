Ambulnz and Rapid Reliable Testing Partner with Uber Direct to Offer New York City Residents Convenient At-Home or At-Work COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT), a subsidiary company of Ambulnz Holdings, LLC, an industry leading on-demand ambulance services provider, partnered with Uber Direct to safely drop off COVID-19 testing packets to residents of New York City. Residents of New York City will be able to order their test online and have it delivered to them via Uber within three hours, as long as they are inside a ten mile radius of midtown, or have it overnighted to them anywhere in the continental U.S. Once completed, the patient will send the completed test back to RRT's laboratory using the pre-provided shipping label, and test results should be in the laboratory portal within 72 hours.

"Rapid Reliable Testing has already tested over 265,000 people for the presence of COVID-19 and we're currently testing over 10,000 people a week throughout the country," said Ben Sherman, EVP, Rapid Reliable Testing. "As availability of testing supplies and lab resources increase, we will continue to scale and grow to accommodate the increase in demand."

Rapid Reliable Testing is the first customer in New York to partner with Uber Direct, a new service from Uber which leverages their technology as an operationally efficient way to reach their customers or manage internal delivery needs. Shoppers can now place orders from select retailers, such as Rapid Reliable Testing in New York, and get their items delivered right to their doorstep—without contact.

The saliva test kits are authorized by the Federal Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization, and provide results with a sensitivity of 97.1 percent, and a specificity of 98.2 percent. Test kits can be easily purchased directly on the Rapid Reliable Testing's website for $150.00, per kit. Since the launch, Rapid Reliable Testing has already dropped off hundreds of tests in New York City, with more being purchased every day.

"We wanted to make it as easy and safe as possible for people to get tested for COVID-19, especially in New York where Ambulnz vehicles were on the frontlines of the pandemic earlier this year," said Anthony Capone, President of Ambulnz. "While Ambulnz vehicles focus on the non-emergency medical transportation of patients, Uber will focus on dropping off the COVID-19 saliva test kits, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 here in NY."

About Ambulnz:

Ambulnz (pronounced like Ambulance but with a Z sound at the end) is a new kind of on demand ambulance services provider that is transforming medical transportation through the use of disruptive technology, better compensation for EMTs and a unique business model that inspires the highest level of care. It has more than 1,300 employees working in eight U.S. States and in the United Kingdom. More info at www.ambulnz.com . For more information about Ambulnz, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Rapid Reliable Testing:

Rapid Reliable Testing is a venture of Ambulnz Holdings that leverages Ambulnz's institutional experience working in partnership with Dr. Mark A. Merlin and MD1 Medical Care PC to bring additional services to help our communities manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Merlin is one of the foremost authorities in out-of-hospital physician responsive services, both regionally and nationally. Ambulnz Holdings, LLC is a holding company with healthcare transportation subsidiaries in eight States and the United Kingdom. We employ over 1,300 highly-skilled medical professionals, including EMTs, Paramedics, Nurses and Physicians. Ambulnz is also the largest private ambulance company responding to COVID-19 in NYC, and has transported over 10,000 patients with COVID-19 nationally.

