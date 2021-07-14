Ambulnz Launches Service in Illinois

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz-FMC North America, LLC, a partnership between Ambulnz Holdings, LLC, d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), and Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., announced its expansion into the state of Illinois to offer medical transportation, including to Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis patients to and from their homes, rehabilitation facilities, and senior living centers. With this latest expansion, Ambulnz will be able to serve 9 Fresenius Kidney Care centers in Illinois, with plans to expand coverage to an additional 50 Chicago-area clinics in the coming months.

An estimated 15% of U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease, the latter stages of which require weekly dialysis treatment to survive. Ambulnz will assist people getting to and from scheduled dialysis appointments. Ambulnz's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology provides intelligent fleet routing, accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA), and real-time vehicle GPS tracking for enhanced patient engagement and peace of mind. Dialysis patients in Illinois using Ambulnz services can now get dedicated and reliable transportation to and from their kidney dialysis appointments.

"The expansion into Illinois demonstrates our continued commitment to elevate the patient experience. We will continue launching into new geographies so we can offer superior service and quality care – for healthcare providers and their patients in markets across the United States," said Kelly Adair, VP of Operations at Ambulnz.

Ambulnz and DocGo help patients get to where they need to be, when they need to be there, in order to improve their quality of life. DocGo combines integrated, digital-first medical mobility services with on-demand response, more than 2,000 paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and support staff, and a fleet of more than 400 vehicles nationwide. In addition to Illinois, DocGo companies currently provides medical transport services in New York, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, and Wisconsin, as well as the United Kingdom.

About DocGo:

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Fresenius Kidney Care:

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,400 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

