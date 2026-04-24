AMBULNZ WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 623

218 EMTs, Paramedics, and Drivers Choose Teamsters Representation

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Paratransit drivers, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics at Ambulnz voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 623. The new members joined together to fight for better wages, dignity, and a powerful voice on the job.

"The vote was clear and definite. The support for the union is deep. There is no question that these workers have been mistreated, underpaid, and overworked," said Richard Hooker Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 623. "I'm proud to welcome them to the Teamsters Local 623 family, and excited to negotiate a contract that secures the higher pay, better protection, and power in the workplace they deserve."

The Ambulnz workers beat back an aggressive union-busting campaign during the organizing process in what is a rare victory in the private ambulance industry.

"A union gives us a voice, not just as individuals, but as a team," said Kate Regitko, an EMT and member of Local 623. "In EMS and medical transport, where the work is demanding and the stakes are high, that voice is especially important. We are looking forward to the Teamsters helping bring fairness, consistency, and respect to our workplace."

Teamsters Local 623 represents 2,100 warehouse workers, package car drivers, bus drivers, paratransit drivers, and more in Philadelphia and the vicinity. The union is always organizing and expanding into new workplaces wherever workers are mistreated. For more information, go to teamsterslocal623.org.

Contact:

Dino Guastella

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 623