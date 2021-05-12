AMC Health Launches CHF and COPD RPM Programs for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island to Help Medicare Advantage Members Manage Their Conditions at Home

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, the leading provider in telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and clinical services, today announced the launch of a Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) programs with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) for its Medicare Advantage members. Enrollees identified for participation in the program will be provided with Bluetooth monitoring devices that transmit real-time biometric data to AMC Health clinicians who manage participants with CHF and COPD along with their comorbidities.This biometric data will be combined with data on symptoms, behavior, environment, and care access through automated, interactive surveying via mobile app or telephonic Automated Surveying (aka Interactive Voice Response, IVR). These surveys also serve to provide focused health education back to the participants in the same exchange.

In addition to AMC Health's ongoing telehealth services for national and regional health plans, health systems, and the Veterans Administration, launching these solutions better ensure that pre-acute exacerbations of the participants' illnesses can be detected and addressed at the earliest opportunity in the comfort of their homes.

"AMC Health is working together with the BCBSRI team to provide anindustry leading RPM and clinical solution to assist moderate to high risk enrollees with CHF and COPD to better manage their condition in the home care setting. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with BCBSRI to leverage our proven results through our multiple peer-reviewed published studies and experience in driving clinical outcomes and improving the overall health of their population," said Donna Geringer, Executive Vice President, of AMC Health.

AMC Health's telehealth RPM and Automated Surveying solutions are deployed quickly, and at scale, for those living with costly conditions. As millions are still sheltering at home due to COVID-19, AMC Health and BCBSRI are providing solutions to help participants stay connected to their providers and nurses.

For two-decades, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. It is one of the only FDA Class II cleared platform with end-to-end comprehensive RPM services, and clinically proven solutions that enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of their offices, hospital, and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable and customized virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

