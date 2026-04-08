AMC NETWORKS AND MINI MUSEUM PARTNER TO LAUNCH THE WALKING DEAD MINI MUSEUM, A LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION OF SCREEN-USED PROPS, COSTUMES, AND SET PIECES, ON MAY 5

Sourced directly from AMC's archives, the collection features materials from some of the most recognizable items in the series, including Negan's barbed-wire baseball bat, "Lucille," Michonne's katana, and Rick Grimes' cowboy boots. This collaboration marks the first time these production-used props have been made available to fans in such a format.

Said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC Networks: "The Walking Dead continues to have a passionate, global fanbase, and our partners at Mini Museum have innovated a wholly unique way for them to bring home not just one, but 32 authentic pieces of their favorite television series. And we can't wait for them to get their hands on it."

Mini Museum is known for creating meticulous collections of artifacts, with more than one million objects distributed to collectors worldwide. The Walking Dead Mini Museum represents the company's first officially-licensed collection developed in partnership with a major entertainment brand.

"The Walking Dead is a deeply human experience. It's a show that stays with people long after they've watched it," said Jamie Grove, Co-Founder, Mini Museum. "This project continues that experience through a direct, physical connection to the series, and we're immensely proud to be part of it."

Full details of The Walking Dead Mini Museum will be revealed on May 5, 2026. This collection will be limited to 5,000 pieces, so supporters are encouraged to follow the Kickstarter campaign in advance.

https://minimuseum.com/twdmm-ks

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and is the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and ALL REALITY; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Additional images and media assets are available upon request.

SOURCE Mini Museum LLC; AMC Networks