AMC Networks And Robert L. Johnson To Rebrand UMC Streaming Service As 'ALLBLK' Early Next Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UMC (www.UMC.tv), the streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson which focuses exclusively on Black TV and film, will be rebranded as ALLBLK in January 2021. Launched in November 2014 under Johnson's RLJ Entertainment entity, UMC was part of AMC Networks' November 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.

The first quarter launch will find the service debuting a premium, new look and feel as ALLBLK ramps up production on a robust slate of original series heading into the new year – including the previously announced multi-cam comedy, Millennials; MC Lyte sitcom, Partners In Rhyme; legal drama, Lace; haircare makeover series, My Mane Problem; and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series, Notorious Queens.

UMC launched as the first-to-market subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences, dedicated to delivering content for and by Black people. "UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models," Johnson said in a statement. "As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment."

The fast-growing streamer has seen explosive triple-digit growth as a result of strategic programming initiatives spearheaded by Brett Dismuke, UMC/WE tv General Manager. In addition to ongoing productions, the content lineup for ALLBLK will feature the continuation of tentpole original series Double Cross, A House Divided, and Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy; WE tv co-production Beyond the Pole; and latest new releases A Closer Look, For the Love of Jason, and Terror Lake Drive.

AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella stated, "As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative. UMC's rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience."

Added Dismuke, "Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become. While we're revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we're excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK."

ALLBLK will replace UMC references across all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. during the first full week of January, including across iOS, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels; Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on ad-supported cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the Oscar-winning Boyhood. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC+, its premium subscription bundle; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

About UMC

Launched in November 2014, UMC is the first streaming service created for Black TV and film. Dedicated to highlighting Black voices across the diaspora, UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. UMC is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchUMC and Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

