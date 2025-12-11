Amca acquires Aerospace Control Products, Inc., expanding its focus on hydraulic components

As part of the transaction, Amca will invest significantly in ACPI's manufacturing footprint to address procurement challenges in aerospace-grade pressure switches and related products. Shedd Capital served as an advisor on the deal.

Over 46 years, ACPI has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable manufacturers of flight-critical pressure and liquid-level switches. Founded in 1979 by Bill Stout and Ron Lawson, ACPI has been designing and building aerospace-grade pressure switches since its inception. Current president Aaron Ellis, joined the company in 1998 and later acquired it from Stout to maintain its reputation of delivering some of the industry's best switches.

Its products can now be found on some of the highest-volume aircraft in production today, including the A320 and 737MAX. Amca plans to build on this multi-decade legacy with its experienced engineering team and investment in new product development.

"Amca was the first acquirer we met with engineering firepower and a real focus on improving the aerospace industry. Our team is excited to join them on their mission and to work with them to significantly grow our capabilities," said Aaron Ellis, president and former owner of ACPI.

Amca was founded to address the growing fragility of the aerospace and defense supply base by eliminating single points of failure and solving critical quality and delivery issues with hard-to-procure components. Coupling ACPI with its recent acquisition of Cal-Draulics and growing design, test, and manufacturing engineering teams, Amca now has rapid engineering, qualification testing, and AS9100-certified manufacturing capacity for most critical fluid systems components.

The combined Amca and ACPI team welcomes new customer requests

