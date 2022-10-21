AmCap Continues to Grow Its Chicago Area Presence With the Acquisition of Liberty Square

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmCap, Incorporated, a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Liberty Square, a 107,431 square-foot, high volume grocery-anchored, shopping center in the Chicago, IL suburb of Wauconda, IL. The addition of Liberty Square brings AmCap's Chicago area presence to five grocery-anchored centers, "We are delighted to be adding this well located, necessity-based Jewel-Osco grocery anchored center to our Chicago portfolio," says Jake Bisenius, President and CIO of AmCap.

Liberty Square is located at the northeast corner of Rand Road (US-12) & Liberty Street (IL-176) Wauconda, Lake County, Illinois approximately 37 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. The 54,522 square foot Jewel-Osco anchors the center, which is also home to several complimentary businesses and restaurants, including the U.S. Postal Service, Charter Fitness, KFC, Subway, Pet Supplies Plus and PNC Bank.

AmCap's Chicago area portfolio also includes Amazon Fresh anchored Norridge Commons in Norridge, Aldi anchored Mallard Crossing in Elk Grove Village, Jewel-Osco anchored NorthPoint Center in Arlington Heights and Jewel-Osco anchored Hoffman Plaza in Hoffman Estates. Jake Bisenius said, "Liberty Square continues AmCap's mission of acquiring well-located properties with tenants that are essential businesses that serve daily needs, are internet resistant and are established members of their respective communities. The AmCap team is excited to be a part of the Wauconda community and we look forward to working with Jewel-Osco and other local stakeholders to ensure the continued success at this location."

Liberty Square is the second acquisition purchased through a joint venture with Encore Enterprises. Mr. Bisenius continued, "Solid economic and demographic trends in the Chicago submarkets are supporting retail sales growth, we look forward to driving improvements within the portfolio to realize the full potential of the properties for the benefit of the tenants and residents, and to provide stable cash flows for our partners.

For leasing opportunity inquires at Liberty Square and/or throughout AmCap's portfolio, please reach out to our leasing team at [email protected].

About AmCap

Founded in 1979, AmCap is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm that invests in grocery-anchored and necessity retail properties nationwide, managing over $1 billion of assets on behalf of leading institutional investors. AmCap's 40+ year history gives it unique insight into the drivers of value creation in all facets of the necessity retail property industry. For more information, please visit www.amcap.com.

