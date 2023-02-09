AmCap Mortgage, Ltd. Welcomes Oz Lending, Orange Mortgage and Rev Mortgage to Family of Brands

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmCap Mortgage, Ltd., welcomed several new brands to its universal logo in late 2022. Oz Lending, Orange Mortgage and Rev Mortgage rung in the new year as part of the AmCap family – whose mission is to provide good loans to good borrowers while giving back to the community.

"We are always looking to welcome loan originators and branches who share our core values, passion for community involvement and five-star customer service to our AmCap family," said Garrett Clayton, CEO of AmCap Mortgage, Ltd. "We recognize brand awareness in different markets and support branches looking to keep their current brand. We are thrilled to welcome these three dynamic Texas brands, and we look forward to an incredible year of making the American Dream come true."

Oz Lending, based out of Dallas, Texas, offers an experienced, around the clock, qualified team of accessible "loan wizards" to assist homebuyers every step of the way. The Oz team employs a knowledgeable in-house team of professionals that consists of experienced loan originators, underwriters, closers, processors, and loan officer assistants.

"Oz Lending was very excited to join AmCap after a lot of deliberation in November of 2022," said Jason Ozment, branch manager of Oz Lending. "We were looking for a partner that had the same goals and mindset as we do, and AmCap more than checked every box with its continued approach to excellence and a true understanding on how to serve the needs for all their different branches and regions."

One of AmCap's mottos is "Big company resources, small company feel," and the mortgage company showcases that through their impressive technology deck and the strong emphasis they put on the human aspect of working there. All of their employees, even their CEO, is reachable by phone, and they get consistent feedback about how refreshingly easy it is to contact someone within the company.

"AmCap has the 'big company resources' to go along with that 'small company feel,' which was more than appealing," Ozment said. "With any new joint venture, everyone involved is looking for ways that will help their teams succeed, especially in this ever-changing market. AmCap's commitment to the best technology, resources, automation, onsite training and onboarding, amazing marketing department, program and product development, as well as the underwriting team and assets they have in place is second to none and demonstrates the way AmCap supports its DBAs. It is refreshing, and we are excited to be a part of an organization that gets it."

The loan originators at Orange Mortgage in San Antonio, Texas pride themselves on their efficiency and honesty. With more than two decades of experience in the mortgage business, Orange Mortgage has helped thousands of Americans buy a home. They are licensed in more than 20 states.

"We were looking to join a mortgage company that shared our passion for giving homebuyers and incredible homebuying experience," said Jason Waller, originating branch manager of Orange Mortgage. "One of our main focuses is our veteran community, and the way AmCap gives back to veterans year-round made their company an obvious choice for us. Additionally, we aim to make homebuying seamless and simple, and so does AmCap. That, combined with the way they are consistently giving back to the community made AmCap a perfect fit."

Rev Mortgage, owned and operated by veterans, is the go-to mortgage company for veterans. Nestled in San Antonio, this refreshing group of energetic mortgage professionals specializes in VA home loans. Co-owner Chris Cano served in the United States Navy as a nuclear mechanic for fast attack nuclear submarines. He has turned his decade of military experience and attention to detail into an integrity-based mortgage career.

"We joined the team because of the stability and freedom they offer their partners to build a culture that is conducive to serving the community," said Cody Carrasquillo, co-owner of Rev Mortgage. "With our focus being the military community hearing that the company also had a desire to make an impact on military members excited us. The reputation of its leadership team gave us the assurance that this was the right decision. We're excited for the splash we're going to make!"

About AmCap

Whether you dream of buying your first home, refinancing your current mortgage or consolidating debt, our highly experienced team of mortgage professionals will work with you to find the best loan program to fit your budget and your needs. Since 2008, AmCap home loans and refinance experts have provided a streamlined mortgage loan process that alleviates the stress of buying a home. AmCap is licensed in more than 40 states. AmCap has been a Houston Chronicle top workplace for 12 years in a row. Interest applicants should seek further information at amcaprecruiting.com.

SOURCE AmCap Home Loans