AmCham South China Officially Launches the Shenzhen Qianhai Service and Meeting Center

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) today officially launched the Shenzhen Qianhai Service and Meeting Center. The opening ceremony was attended by nearly 200 government officials, business executives and members of media including over 10 foreign consulates mostly represented by their consuls general. The ceremony also featured a special welcome reception for Ms. Pauline Kao, Consul General of the US Consulate General in Guangzhou.

The American Chamber of Commerce in South China is an independent non-partisan, non-profit business organization, accredited in 1995 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. In addition to its national headquarters in Guangzhou, AmCham South China serves Guangdong, Fujian, Hainan, Guizhou, Yunnan provinces, as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region through its offices in Shenzhen, Shunde, Xiamen and Fuzhou. AmCham South China is dedicated to facilitating bilateral trade between the United States and the People's Republic of China, providing its over 2,300 members with insights into the Chinese market, and advocating for their needs and interests to the Chinese government. The Shenzhen Qianhai Service and Meeting Center is set to provide American and multinational companies investing and operating in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with a more convenient and efficient platform for business services and interactions. The center is also expected to bolster collaboration within the business community in South China.

Dr. Harley Seyedin, Chairman and President of AmCham South China, winner of 2017 Oslo Business for Peace Award (together with Elon Musk, Durreen Shahnaz and Murad Al-Katib), which is awarded by an Award Committee of Nobel Laureates in Peace and Economics, underscored China's tremendous market potential and investment opportunities as the second largest economy in the world. He highlighted Qianhai as a crucial window and an experimental field for China's Reform and Opening-up policy and one of the key drivers for the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area. "Shenzhen Qianhai is not only strategically located but also benefits from favorable policies that have attracted numerous international enterprises to grow and prosper here. Through the meeting and service center, we will continue to help our members seize the opportunities presented by the GBA and China's opening up and economic development, so as to achieve mutually beneficial growth," Dr. Seyedin said.

About the American Chamber of Commerce in South China

