AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with LanzaTech

The combined company is expected to be listed on Nasdaq upon completion of the proposed business combination. The proposed business combination is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to, among other things, the approval by AMCI's stockholders and LanzaTech's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech's technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in our daily lives. LanzaTech's goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted and pollution becomes a thing of the past. Upon consummation of the proposed business combination, LanzaTech is expected to be the first CCT company to access the public capital markets. Through technology and applications that are designed to touch multiple points of carbon use, LanzaTech believes it can offer a solution which could be a meaningful contributor to solving the global carbon crisis. LanzaTech's scalable technology is designed to enable participants in many industries to reduce their carbon footprint and overall environmental impact profitably and help end users replace materials made from virgin fossil resources with recycled carbon. LanzaTech helps customers create a more sustainable future by supporting customers' ESG goals and helping industries meet mandated emissions reduction targets.

LanzaTech's capital-light, licensing-driven business model enables LanzaTech to significantly accelerate the deployment of its patent-protected technology. By licensing its technology to customers, LanzaTech provides an opportunity to drive significant progress toward sustainability goals.

LanzaTech's management believes that its proven commercialized technology has the potential to enable decarbonization in many of the world's most carbon intensive industries.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech's first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of over 130,000 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger with a business focused on decarbonizing the heavy industrial complex and transitioning the global energy mix to a lower carbon footprint. AMCI's sponsor is an affiliate of the AMCI group of companies. AMCI invests in and operates industrial businesses focused on natural resources, transportation, infrastructure, metals and energy. AMCI is led by Chief Executive Officer Nimesh Patel, President Brian Beem, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Murphy.

