AmConCorp Brings TsuruTonTan to Boston

The AmConCorp team, which was brought in by the building's owner, Boston real-estate investment firm Urban Meritage, was led by principals Patrick Coburn Jr. and Kayla Nasser.

"Having worked on building restaurants extensively in Boston and the surrounding areas, we were able to offer valuable insights to a partner such as TsuruTonTan entering the Boston market," said Patrick Coburn Jr., of AmConCorp.

AmConCorp brought the restaurateur's vision to life in just a few short months. The two story 5000+ square foot restaurant can accommodate 168 guests in their main dining room and even more guests in their outdoor space during the warmer months. The extensive one of a kind design features showcase a melding of natural elements into a contemporary hip urban environment. Examples of this architectural detail can be seen in the jeans wall, the mural made of reclaimed wood that has words hidden within the mix of letters, and the rope tapestry representing famous noodles. Other artistic elements that are rich in history and meaning can be found tucked away in the eatery's myriad private dining areas.

"With our experience in restaurant construction all over New England, partnering with TsuruTonTan was a natural fit for their first Boston location," said Kayla Nassar of AmConCorp.

"The installation of state-of-the-art kitchen equipment and artistic space divisions through millwork helped realize TsuruTonTan's aesthetic vision while enhancing the overall dining enjoyment," said Aki Miyazono, President of BLANK Design, who assisted with the architectural design of the project.

"TsuruTonTan had a very clear vision of what we wanted to bring to Boston to showcase our dishes and craftsmanship," said Joji Uematsu, Vice President of Dining Innovation, TsuruTonTan's parent company. "The team at Urban Meritage, BLANK Design, and AmConCorp partnered beautifully with us and made the experience of opening our first location in the Boston market an incredible experience."

About AmConCorp

Since 2005, American Construction Corporation, (AmConCorp), headquartered in Peabody, MA has offered general contracting, design build, preconstruction services, and planning & procurement for commercial construction projects for restaurants, retail locations, and mixed-use commercial spaces. For more information, please visit http://amconcorp.com/.

