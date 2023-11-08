Amcor and NOVA Chemicals announce agreement to source mechanically recycled polyethylene

News provided by

Amcor

08 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

Multiyear collaboration reflects shared commitment to circular content

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading sustainable polyethylene producer NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") for the purchase of mechanically recycled polyethylene resin (rPE) for use in flexible packaging films. Increasing the use of rPE in flexible packaging applications is an important element of Amcor's commitment to support packaging circularity.

Continue Reading
NOVA Chemicals’ first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana, is projected to be in operation as early as 2025.
NOVA Chemicals’ first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana, is projected to be in operation as early as 2025.

The supply agreement would enable Amcor to purchase SYNDIGO™ rPE resin, manufactured at NOVA Chemicals' first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana, which is projected to be in operation as early as 2025. The recycling facility was announced in July as a significant expansion of NOVA Chemicals' Circular Solutions business.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to supplement our rPE supply in support of our target to achieve 30% recycled material usage across our global portfolio by 2030," said Fred Stephan, president of Amcor Flexibles North America. "Incorporating rPE into flexible packaging films helps brand owners meet voluntary commitments on recycled content targets, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and keep plastic waste in the economy and out of the environment."

"We are pleased to work with Amcor to bring more film-grade rPE to market and further drive the circular economy," said Greg DeKunder, vice president, NOVA Circular Solutions. "Reshaping plastics for a better future will take collaboration within our industry, and we share Amcor's commitment to further global packaging circularity."

NOVA Chemicals plans to expand its recycling footprint across North America over the next several years to help reach its industry-leading ambition of 30% share of total PE sales from products containing recycled content.  

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation
NOVA Chemicals aspires to be the leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America. Our driving purpose is to reshape plastics for a better, more sustainable world by delivering innovative solutions that help make everyday life healthier and safer and acting as a catalyst for a low carbon, zero-plastic-waste future. NOVA Chemicals' innovative and quality product offerings, value chain collaboration, and unique customer experience is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has nearly 2,500 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOVA Chemicals' logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.
Responsible Care® is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.
SYNDIGO™ is a trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

SOURCE Amcor

Also from this source

Amcor FY23 Sustainability Report: The Future of Packaging is Here

Amcor FY23 Sustainability Report: The Future of Packaging is Here

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today released its Fiscal Year (FY) 2023...

Amcor reports first quarter result and reaffirms outlook for fiscal 2024

First quarter result in line with expectations and on track to deliver fiscal 2024 guidance Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: "We executed well in our fiscal ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.