Amcor announces expansion of thermoforming production capacity to support healthcare customer growth in North America

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its North American thermoforming capabilities for the healthcare market.

State-of-the-art thermoforming equipment at Amcor’s healthcare manufacturing plant in Oshkosh, Wis., will support customers in the medical, pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors.
The addition of automated, state-of-the art thermoforming equipment at Amcor's world-class healthcare manufacturing plant in Oshkosh, Wisconsin will support increasing demand from customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer health sectors. The additional capacity will provide an efficient option for companies looking to partner with Amcor to support their growth ambitions. 

The expansion also will allow customers to source thermoforms and companion die-cut lids from a single location, helping streamline product manufacturing and distribution. 

"We're excited to offer our healthcare customers a critical supply solution by scaling up our manufacturing capabilities," said Art Castro, vice president and general manager of Amcor Flexibles North America Healthcare. "As demand grows, this strategic investment underscores Amcor's commitment to being a true growth partner in anticipating and meeting our customers' unique thermoforming needs."

The expansion enhances Amcor's global thermoforming capabilities for a variety of industries. Dedicated healthcare plants include the company's Sligo, Ireland facility, and plants in Mankato, Minnesota and Carolina, Puerto Rico.

In Oshkosh, the new equipment – expected to be operational as early as December of this year – will be located in the Class 7 cleanroom at the plant, which operates under the ISO13485 quality system.

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
