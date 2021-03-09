Amcor announces new partnership with Alliance to End Plastic Waste

ZURICH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor has announced that it is joining the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (the Alliance) at Executive Committee level.

Amcor and the Alliance share the belief that collaboration and collective action are critical to eliminating plastic waste. Alliance membership also aligns with Amcor's 2025 Sustainability Pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. This new partnership is the latest example of Amcor's commitment to better waste management and recycling infrastructure.

Ron Delia, Amcor CEO, said, "Amcor's extensive innovation capabilities are delivering packaging designed to achieve the commitment to make all our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. But keeping waste out of the environment also requires collaboration across the global value chain for better waste management and recycling infrastructure, and to educate consumers. The Alliance serves as a crucial forum for that collaborative effort across parties aligned on the need to deliver more sustainable outcomes. I am excited that Amcor is taking up this leadership role within the Alliance and we look forward to working with the other Alliance members to advance on our shared ambitions for responsible packaging."

Jacob Duer, Alliance to End Plastic Waste's Chief Executive, said, "The addition of Amcor to the Alliance's Executive Committee strengthens our links to the packaging industry. Amcor's expertise, as the world's leading diversified packaging company, will bring new capabilities to the Alliance's project portfolio and brings us closer towards achieving our vision of ending plastic waste in the environment."

The Alliance's 57 member companies agree to support, through positive action, projects to build and scale solutions to end plastic waste in the environment. Amcor already has projects underway that actively tackle the problem of waste leakage and is aligned with the Alliance's four strategic pillars – waste management infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement and cleaning up.

Examples of the Alliance's current projects include Project STOP Jembrana in Indonesia, where a new waste management system is being built to address high volumes of plastic waste. The local community is being empowered to collect, sort, and sell their own waste. Another example of the Alliance's work is the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform, which fosters startups across the plastic value chain to accelerate innovation to eliminate plastic waste.

Amcor also recently partnered with McKinsey.org to develop recycling and waste management solutions for communities in Latin America. Amcor is also a member of the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, and has global partnerships with Ocean Conservancy and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative.

To learn more about Amcor's collaborations to increase recycling rates visit our sustainability partnerships page.

About the Alliance to End Plastic Waste



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is an international non-profit organisation partnering with government, environmental and economic development NGOs and communities around the world to address the challenge to end plastic waste in the environment. Through programmes and partnerships, the Alliance focuses on solutions in four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and clean up. As of March 2021, the Alliance has more than 57 member companies and supporters representing global companies and organisations across the plastic value chain. For more information, visit: endplasticwaste.org.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC).

