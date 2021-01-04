Amcor Appoints Susan Carter to Board of Directors

ZURICH, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today that Ms. Susan Carter has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the Board's audit committee with effect from January 1, 2021.

Ms. Carter served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ingersoll-Rand plc (renamed Trane Technologies plc), a diversified industrial company from 2013 to 2020. For nine years prior to Ingersoll-Rand, Ms. Carter held Chief Financial Officer roles at KBR, Inc., a global engineering, construction and services company and Lennox International Inc, a global provider of climate control solutions for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. She has held various other senior financial and accounting roles throughout her career, including at Cummins, Inc., Honeywell International, Dekalb Corporation, and Crane Co.

Ms Carter has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Indiana University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University, is a Certified Public Accountant and is a non-executive Director of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

The Board believes Ms. Carter's more than three decades of financial expertise and depth of executive leadership experience within industry leading multi-national businesses will complement the Board's existing skill set and provide valuable perspectives moving forward.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries.NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

