Amcor creates Australia's first soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content

Partnering together, Nestlé, CurbCycle, iQ Renew, Licella, Viva Energy Australia, LyondellBasell, REDcycle, Taghleef Industries and Amcor leveraged their individual expertise to collect and process soft plastic waste, turn it back into oil using advanced recycling technology and create the prototype KitKat wrapper.

Simon Roy, Vice President & General Manager Amcor Flexibles Australia & New Zealand commented "This is an exciting time for Amcor and our participation in this project is fully aligned with our commitment to ensure all our packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

"As the global leader for consumer packaging we were proud to contribute our expertise in designing a structure which meets consumer needs and has a responsible end of life where it can be reprocessed and reused in food grade packaging.

"Soft plastics create a strong consumer-friendly packaging solution with great barrier properties and are lightweight and cost efficient. This collaboration shows how soft plastics can be part of the circular economy when stakeholders across the entire value chain work together and is a fantastic outcome for the environment and our communities."

Sandra Martinez, CEO of Nestlé Australia, added, "Between us, we have shown there's a pathway to solve the soft plastics problem. Manufacturers like Nestlé will have a key role in driving demand for food grade recycled soft plastic packaging and creating market conditions that will ensure all stakeholders throughout the value chain view soft plastics as a resource and not waste".

To learn more about Amcor's collaborations to increase recycling rates visit our sustainability partnerships page.

For further information please contact:

Investors:









Tracey Whitehead Damien Bird

Global Head of Investor Relations Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 +61 3 9226 9070

+1 224-478-5790 [email protected]

[email protected]









Media – Europe Media – Australia Media – North America Ernesto Duran James Strong Daniel Yunger Head of Global Communications



Amcor Citadel-MAGNUS KekstCNC +41 78 698 69 40 +61 448 881 174 +1 212 521 4879 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries.NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

SOURCE Amcor