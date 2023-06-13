Amcor Expands AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging to Include Culinary and Beverages

Amcor launches further developments of its high performing paper packaging range and invests in increased paper packaging manufacturing capacity in Europe.

ZURICH, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the expansion of its AmFiber™ Performance Paper packaging range in Europe to include heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications, such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups.

Amcor's AmFiber™ Performance Paper is recyclable, high barrier, paper-based packaging.
AmFiber™ Performance Paper is a recyclable, high barrier, paper-based packaging that was initially introduced in 2022 for snacks and confectionery. Appearing on store shelves today for prominent snacks and confectionery brands, it offers high-barrier protection against oxygen and moisture, with excellent performance on brand owners' packing machines.

In addition to expanding its application to new product categories, Amcor has invested in manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for this kind of paper packaging. The company has integrated a state-of-the-art production line in its Amcor Flexibles Alzira plant in Spain, in support of Amcor's global businesses. The production line is equipped to provide both cold- and heat-seal AmFiber™ packaging, delivering airtight seals to guarantee the proper product protection through the supply chain and along the full shelf life.

The advanced equipment at the Alzira plant – along with the team's extensive experience in barrier technology, printing, and sealing processes – make it one of Amcor's Centers of Excellence for flexible paper-based packaging.

"AmFiber™ Performance Paper offers brands the best of both worlds," said Ilya Syshchikov, vice president, Global Product Management AmFiber™. "From a technical point of view, it delivers high barrier and excellent machinability.  From an environmental point of view, it's PVDC-free, available in FSC®-certified paper, and recyclable in most European countries. In fact, independent recycling tests conducted by organizations such as Aticelca® and PTS, have demonstrated an impressive material recovery rate during the recycling process." 

He added, "We have many exciting projects in our R&D pipeline for paper, and this expansion into culinary and beverage packaging is another important milestone toward developing recyclable paper packaging for all the segments we serve."

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

