Amcor partners with Kelpi to advance next-generation barrier materials for fiber packaging

ZURICH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced a collaboration with U.K.-based startup Kelpi to explore next-generation coating technologies designed to enhance the performance and sustainability of packaging materials.

Amcor announced a collaboration with U.K.-based startup Kelpi to explore next-generation coating technologies to further expand the options within its AmFiber™ fiber-based solutions platform.

The partnership with Kelpi supports Amcor's broader innovation strategy focused on identifying and advancing solutions that enable more sustainable packaging while maintaining high functional standards. Amcor's research and development teams are currently evaluating Kelpi's proprietary coating technology platform, a bio-based1 seaweed material designed to deliver barrier performance and compatibility with recycling streams for fiber-based packaging.

By evaluating breakthrough bio-based coating technologies, Amcor aims to further expand the options within its AmFiber™ fiber-based solutions platform to continue meeting demanding application requirements such as barrier performance, high running speed and circularity. The potential benefits of using such bio-based coatings include reduced reliance on fossil fuel-derived feedstocks and greater use of renewable resources, which may contribute to a lower carbon footprint.

"This collaboration reflects how we are advancing our material innovation pipeline, and it supports the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's call for accelerated innovation in paper-based flexible packaging2," said Peter Ettridge, Director, Research and Development, AmFiber™, Amcor. "We're excited by the potential of Kelpi's technology, which combines processability, gas and moisture barrier performance, and paper recyclability."

"Partnering with companies like Kelpi is a key part of how we bring new technologies into our innovation ecosystem," said Frank Lehmann, Vice President, Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation, Amcor. "Its innovative approach to leveraging nature-sourced materials that won't compromise packaging performance is promising, and we're excited to explore opportunities to scale the technology within our global packaging portfolio."

By combining Kelpi's technology with Amcor's global research and development capabilities and scale, the companies aim to evaluate commercially viable, scalable solutions for customers across various consumer goods sectors, supporting a circular economy for packaging.



Learn more about corporate venturing at Amcor.

1 Based on Dec. 2024 Measurelabs biogenic carbon testing report. 2 Paper-Based Flexible Packaging: The role it could play in tackling small-format flexible plastic pollution in markets with high leakage rates, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, March 2026.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

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SOURCE Amcor