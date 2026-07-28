Amcor to report fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results

ZURICH, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results for the three month and twelve month period ended 30 June 2026, before the US market opens on Wednesday, August 12 2026.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8.00am US Eastern Daylight Time / 10.00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, August 12 2026. For those wishing to participate in the call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA: 833 461 5787

Australia: 1800 849 752

United Kingdom: 0808 196 8935

Hong Kong: 800 938 481

Singapore: 1800 408 1721

All other countries: +1 585 542 9983 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 980 769 865

Those wishing to pre-register for the call can do so at the following link. A unique dial-in code will be provided upon registration.

Those wishing to pre-register and access the webcast can do so here. A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube

SOURCE Amcor