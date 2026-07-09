Amcor expands packaging facility in China

Investment reinforces Amcor's commitment to a key growth market

ZURICH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has commenced an expansion project at its flexible packaging solutions facility in Dongguan, China.

The project includes the construction of a 7,000-square-meter manufacturing facility and automated warehouse, expanding Amcor's existing campus to over 38,000 square meters. The expansion will increase production capacity and strengthen supply chain resilience in a key industrial hub in South China. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2027.

Amcor leaders, partners and local government representatives mark the groundbreaking of the Dongguan expansion project.

Designed around the principles of sustainability and intelligent manufacturing, the expansion will feature automated solvent-free laminators, high-speed bag-making machines and automated bag arranging systems. These technologies will increase production capacity, improve operational efficiency and support the development of recycle-ready packaging solutions for food, home and personal care applications.

Amcor has operated in China for more than 30 years and currently has 23 manufacturing sites and two research and development centers across the country. The Dongguan expansion will further strengthen the company's manufacturing network to better support its customers across the Asia Pacific region.

"China is an important growth market for Amcor, and the Dongguan expansion represents an investment in the technologies and capabilities that will help shape the future of packaging," said Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Flexibles China. "We are creating a more efficient and intelligent manufacturing ecosystem that will help our customers grow and meet the needs of millions of consumers every day."

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE Amcor