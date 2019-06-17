Amcor plc announces resignation of non-executive director

CHICAGO & MELBOURNE, Australia, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) has announced today that Mr Paul Brasher will retire from the Board of Amcor Plc on 30th September 2019. Mr Brasher is stepping down from all of his listed company commitments to deal with some health issues. During his time as a director Mr Brasher also served as a member of the Audit Committee (including as Chairman) and Executive Committee. Mr Brasher is retiring after over 5 years of service and his fellow directors thank him for the very significant contribution he has made to the Company's development during his tenure.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 48,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC

