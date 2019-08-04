Amcor plc schedules dates for 2019 Full Year Results and Annual Shareholder Meeting
Aug 04, 2019, 20:15 ET
CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announces its Full Year 2019 results will be released at approximately 4.30 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August 2019 / 6.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 6.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019. Those wishing to access the call should use the following dial-in numbers:
|
US and Canada:
|
866 211 4133 (toll free)
|
Australia:
|
1800 287 011 (toll free)
|
United Kingdom:
|
0800 051 7107 (toll free)
|
Singapore:
|
800 852 6506 (toll free)
|
Hong Kong:
|
800 901 563 (toll free)
|
All other countries:
|
+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll free number)
|
Conference ID
|
9685516
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors) and a webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
Amcor also advises it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday 5 November 2019.
For further information please contact:
|
Investors
|
Media – Australia
|
Media – Europe
|
Media – North America
|
Tracey Whitehead
|
James Strong
|
Ernesto Duran
|
Daniel Yunger
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
Head of Global Communications
|
Amcor
|
Citadel-MAGNUS
|
Amcor
|
KekstCNC
|
+61 3 9226 9028
|
+61 448 881 174
|
+41 78 698 69 40
|
+1 212 521 4879
|
Liz Cohen
|
KekstCNC
|
+1 212 521 4845
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 48,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC
