Amcor recognised as ESG industry leader by MSCI ESG

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Amcor – a leading packaging company - received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAACCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This rating is the highest in the packaging industry and is the second highest rating available. 2020 is the 4th year in a row that Amcor has achieved an AA rating - MSCI describes AA rated companies as 'a company leading its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities'.

This rating is announced following the release of Amcor's Sustainability Report and Sustainability Review – both of which outline progress towards the company's 2025 commitment to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable and which track progress against a range of other metrics including use of recycled content and CO2 reductions. Amcor's AA rating is supported by the company's investment in research and development to enable innovations in designed-to-be-recycled packaging and by its efforts to reduce environmental impact throughout the business. This rating recognizes the ongoing integration of sustainability into Amcor's business and is a tribute to Amcor's ongoing success in managing its ESG risks and opportunities.

David Clark, Vice President for Sustainability at Amcor said: "We are proud and pleased that Amcor's industry leading efforts on sustainability have been recognized by MSCI. Our AA rating reflects the integration of sustainability into Amcor's business – from our innovation priorities to our supply chain to our management of our factories and plants. Investors can be confident that Amcor are managing our ESG risks and opportunities, and we are pioneering progress in the packaging sector."

Amcor reports on its sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging Sustainability Accounting Standard version 2018-10. This is the ninth year that Amcor has reported in accordance with GRI and the first year it has reported using the SASB Standards. Learn more about Amcor's sustainability activities at www.amcor.com/sustainability

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries.NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

