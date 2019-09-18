Amcor recognised for packaging innovations that improve sustainability outcomes and consumer experiences

The awards acknowledge Amcor's success in using new materials, paper and plastics to design new formats and deploy technologies that create winning packaging.

"This year Dow received a record-breaking number of submissions for innovative, forward-thinking packaging designs from around the world," said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "I'm continually impressed by the world-class innovations that we see year after year. Congratulations to Amcor for helping drive the industry forward."

Amcor won three awards across its flexible packaging portfolio, which Dr. William Jackson, Amcor's Chief Technology Officer, says reflects a growing demand from consumers for attractive packaging that is convenient and increasingly sustainable.

"We are working with customers around the world so that their packaging performs when it comes to sustainability and consumer convenience, while also maintaining the highest levels of product protection," said Dr. Jackson.



Diamond Finalists Award for Paperly™ for meat and cheese

Amcor and French brand owner Charcupac collaborated to design Paperly™, a thermoformable paper-based packaging made with FSC-certified paper. The packaging solution provides a natural, rustic look and feel for processed meat and cheese.

Winning a Diamond Finalists Award, Paperly impressed judges with its potential for recyclability in the paper stream and the use of high barrier liners and re-closable features to maintain freshness.

Gold Award for Coffeemate® for Nestlé

Amcor's bottle for Coffeemate® natural bliss® Cold Brew won a Gold Award. Designed using Amcor's vacuum-resistant GeoStrap base, the innovation replaces a more easily dented bottle design.

"Our packaging experts worked with Nestlé to create this lightweight, sleek and clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle," said Dr. Brian Carvill, Vice President, Research, Development and Advanced Engineering, in Amcor's Rigid Packaging business.

"The bottle's structure is designed to achieve both function and an aesthetic that draws the eye of consumers," said Dr. Carvill.

The bottle's GeoStrap base incorporates Amcor's PowerStrapTM base technology and the PowerFlexTM Geodesic base design. By combining these technologies, Amcor has created a low-profile, vacuum-absorbing base that flexes upwards and counteracts the vacuum generated by the product absorbing oxygen out of the headspace.

Gold Award Molson Coors 12-Pack Cooler Bag

The Cooler Bag was recognised with a Gold Award for delivering consumer convenience and a fresh take on the ubiquitous beer carton, which helps to set the Molson Coors brand apart from competitors.

Amcor designed the 12-pack Cooler Bag to withstand more than 100lb of force, be easy to carry, and be reusable. The pouch expands into a larger bag that can go directly into the refrigerator or cooler.

Silver Award for Full Moon Pet Food

Pet food and treats are a growing category, and consumers choosing products for their parts are looking for the same experiences at the shelf that they enjoy when shopping for themselves.

Amcor partnered with pet-food company Full Moon Pet to design a package that combines tactile material with matte and gloss print. The packaging stands out on the shelf and communicates the brand's organic and premium positioning for authentic, quality pet treats.

The Full Moon Perdue Natural Look Pet Treat Pouch won a Silver Award. In addition to the smart matte finish with gloss print on paper-like texture, the pouch incorporates a reclose zipper for product freshness after opening.

The Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow are an international, independently judged competition that honour innovations in packaging design, materials, technology and processes. Amcor has earned awards from the competition for several packaging solutions in recent years, including for LiquiForm® technology, PushPop® pouch for Mentos, Vento™ coffee packaging, a PET bottle for Vitaminwater®, detergent bottles for Method and, in partnership with Crown Holdings Inc., Peelfit™ cans.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC

