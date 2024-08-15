Amcor reports fiscal 2024 results and provides outlook for fiscal 2025

June 2024 Quarter Highlights:

Another sequential improvement in volumes and earnings growth;

Net sales of $3,535 million ; volumes returned to growth, up 1%;

; volumes returned to growth, up 1%; GAAP net income of $257 million ; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 17.8 cps;

; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 17.8 cps; Adjusted EBIT of $454 million , up 4% on a comparable constant currency basis; and

, up 4% on a comparable constant currency basis; and Adjusted EPS of 21.1 cps, up 9% on a comparable constant currency basis.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Highlights:

Net sales of $13,640 million ;

; GAAP Net Income of $730 million ; GAAP diluted EPS of 50.5 cps;

; GAAP diluted EPS of 50.5 cps; Adjusted EPS of 70.2 cps and Adjusted EBIT of $1,560 million ;

; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $952 million , up > $100 million or 12% on last year; and

, up > or 12% on last year; and Cash returns to shareholders of approximately $750 million : annual dividend increased to 50.0 cents per share and $30 million of shares repurchased.

Fiscal 2025 outlook:

Adjusted EPS of 72- 76 cents per share; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $900 -1,000 million.

Strong 4Q financial performance ahead of expectations with volumes returning to growth Amcor expects strong growth from the underlying business to continue in FY25 Amcor Interim CEO Peter Konieczny said: "Amcor finished fiscal 2024 strongly, as the underlying business delivered another sequential improvement in volume and earnings growth, with fourth quarter adjusted EPS up 9%, ahead of the expectations we set out in April. Volumes returned to year on year growth in the quarter as customer demand improved and our teams maintained their outstanding focus on managing costs, driving strong margin expansion. Annual adjusted free cash flow was at the top end of our guidance range and up 12% on last year. In fiscal 2025, we expect volumes and earnings will grow and adjusted free cash flow will remain strong. Importantly, combined with our historical average dividend yield, growth at the midpoint of our EPS guidance range results in total value creation in-line with our shareholder value creation model 10-15% range. We remain confident in our capital allocation framework and strategy for long term growth. We believe our underlying business and market positions are strong and we will continue to invest for organic growth, pursue acquisitions or repurchase shares and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend."

Key Financials(1)













Twelve Months Ended June 30, GAAP results









2023 $ million

2024 $ million Net sales









14,694

13,640 Net income









1,048

730 EPS (diluted US cents)









70.5

50.5





















Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆% Adjusted non-GAAP results

2023 $ million

2024 $ million



Net sales

14,694

13,640

(7)

(6) EBITDA

2,018

1,962

(3)

(1) EBIT

1,608

1,560

(3)

(1) Net income

1,089

1,015

(7)

(5) EPS (diluted US cents)

73.3

70.2

(4)

(2) Free Cash Flow

848

952









(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆% excludes the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release. Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding.

Shareholder returns

Capital allocation

Amcor generates significant annual cash flow and is committed to an investment grade credit rating. We believe that the Company's strong annual cash flow and balance sheet provide capacity to reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue acquisitions or share repurchases and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend.

During fiscal 2024, the Company returned approximately $750 million to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share (compared with 12.25 cents per share in the same quarter last year). Combined with the last three quarterly dividends, this increases the annual dividend for fiscal 2024 to 50.0 cents per share. The quarterly dividend declared today will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 19.01 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share converted at an average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6574 over the five trading days ended August 13, 2024.

The ex-dividend date will be September 5, 2024, the record date will be September 6, 2024, and the payment date will be September 26, 2024.

Share repurchases

Amcor repurchased approximately 3 million shares during fiscal 2024 for a total cost of approximately $30 million.

Financial results - twelve months ended June 30, 2024

Segment Information



Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted non-GAAP

results Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT / Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT / Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Flexibles 11,154 1,429 12.8

10,332 1,395 13.5

Rigid Packaging 3,540 265 7.5

3,308 259 7.8

Other(2) — (86)



— (94)



Total Amcor 14,694 1,608 10.9 15.4 13,640 1,560 11.4 14.9

(1) Return on average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and last twelve months adjusted EBIT. (2) Represents corporate expenses.

Twelve months ended June 30, 2024:

Net sales of $13,640 million were 7% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to items affecting comparability, and an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $220 million.

Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were 6% lower than last year reflecting approximately 5% lower volumes and an unfavorable price/mix impact of approximately 1%.

Adjusted EBIT of $1,560 million was 1% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and unfavorable impacts from price/mix, partly offset by strong cost performance.

June 2024 quarter result:

Net sales of $3,535 million were 4% lower than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of 2% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $70 million. Movements in foreign exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales of less than 1% for the quarter.

Volumes returned to growth in the June quarter, up approximately 1% compared with the prior year which represents a sequential improvement of 5 percentage points. As expected, volumes remained soft in healthcare categories and in the North America beverage business through the June quarter, unfavorably impacting overall volumes by approximately 2%. Price/mix had an unfavorable impact of approximately 3% due to lower volumes in high value healthcare categories. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 1% lower than last year.

Adjusted EBIT of $454 million was approximately 4% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis. Unfavorable impacts from price/mix were more than offset by higher volumes, benefits from restructuring initiatives and continued outstanding cost performance which resulted in strong earnings leverage.

Flexibles segment - June 2024 quarter

Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2023 $ million

2024 $ million



Net sales

2,777

2,686

(3)

(1) Adjusted EBIT

387

403

4

5 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

13.9

15.0









Net sales of $2,686 million were 3% lower than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $40 million.

Volumes returned to growth in the June quarter, up approximately 3% compared with the prior year, which is a sequential improvement of 5 percentage points. Price/mix had an unfavorable impact of approximately 4%, primarily due to lower volumes in high value healthcare categories. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 1% lower than last year.

Volumes were higher than the same quarter last year across most geographies and in several end markets including home & personal care, meat, cheese and unconverted film and foil. As expected, destocking continued in healthcare categories and volumes remained soft, unfavorably impacting overall segment volumes for the quarter by approximately 2%.

Adjusted EBIT of $403 million was 5% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis. The impact of higher volumes, benefits from restructuring initiatives and strong cost performance was partly offset by unfavorable price/mix. Earnings leverage was strong, and adjusted EBIT margin of 15.0% was 110 basis points higher than the June quarter last year.

Flexibles segment - Fiscal 2024

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2023 $ million

2024 $ million



Net sales

11,154

10,332

(7)

(6) Adjusted EBIT

1,429

1,395

(2)

— Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

12.8

13.5









Net sales of $10,332 million were 7% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to items affecting comparability and an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $180 million. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 6% lower, reflecting an unfavorable price/mix impact of approximately 2% and lower volumes of approximately 4%. Volume weakness largely reflects lower market and customer demand and destocking particularly through the first half of the year. The trajectory of volumes improved significantly through the second half of the year, returning to year over year growth in the June quarter.

In North America, net sales declined at mid to high single digit rates driven by lower volumes and an unfavorable price/mix impact. Volumes were higher in the condiments, snacks and cheese categories and this was more than offset by lower volumes in categories including healthcare, meat and liquid beverage.

In Europe, net sales declined at high single digit rates primarily driven by lower volumes. Volumes were lower mainly in the healthcare, snacks & confectionary, coffee and yoghurt end markets.

Across the Asian region, volumes were higher than the prior year with growth in Thailand, India and China, partly offset by lower volumes in the South East Asian healthcare business. In Latin America, net sales declined at mid single digit rates, driven by lower volumes mainly in Chile and Mexico, partly offset by growth in Brazil.

Adjusted EBIT of $1,395 million was in line with last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and unfavorable impacts from price/mix, partly offset by benefits from restructuring initiatives and ongoing actions taken to lower costs and increase productivity. Adjusted EBIT margin of 13.5% was higher than the prior year notwithstanding weaker volumes and a 30 basis point unfavorable impact compared to the prior year related to the sale of the Russian business in December 2022.

Rigid Packaging segment - June 2024 quarter

Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2023 $ million

2024 $ million



Net sales

897

849

(5)

(2) Adjusted EBIT

73

75

3

2 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

8.1

8.8









Net sales of $849 million were 5% lower than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of 4% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $30 million. Movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales of less than 1% for the quarter.

On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 2% lower than last year with volumes approximately 5% lower, partly offset by favorable price/mix benefits of approximately 3%.

In North America, overall beverage volumes improved sequentially for the second consecutive quarter. While consumer and customer demand in key categories improved sequentially, overall volumes were 8% lower as a result of continued soft demand which was expected. Hot fill beverage container volumes were 9% lower than the same quarter last year, which represents a 9 percentage point improvement compared with the March 2024 quarter.

In Latin America, volumes were 3% higher than the same quarter last year, reflecting new business wins in Brazil, Colombia and Central America, partly offset by weaker demand in Argentina. Specialty Container volumes were lower than last year.

Adjusted EBIT of $75 million was 2% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis, with the impact of lower volumes more than offset by favorable price/mix, benefits from restructuring initiatives and strong cost performance which drove solid earnings leverage.

Rigid Packaging segment - Fiscal 2024

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported

∆%

Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



2023 $ million

2024 $ million



Net sales

3,540

3,308

(7)

(6) Adjusted EBIT

265

259

(2)

(4) Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

7.5

7.8









Net sales of $3,308 million were 7% lower than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of 1% related to the pass through of lower raw material costs of approximately $40 million. Movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact on net sales of less than 1%. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 6% lower than last year, reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 2% and volumes were approximately 8% lower than last year.

In North America, overall beverage volumes were 12% lower than last year, including a reduction in hot fill beverage container volumes of approximately 13%. This mainly reflects a combination of lower consumer and customer demand, as well as significant destocking particularly through the first half of the year.

In Latin America, volumes were 3% higher than last year, reflecting new business wins with a broad range of customers in Brazil and Colombia, partly offset by lower volumes in Argentina. Specialty Container volumes were lower than last year.

Adjusted EBIT of $259 million was 4% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes partly offset by price/mix benefits and favorable cost performance.

Net interest and income tax expense

For the year ended June 30, 2024, net interest expense of $310 million was $51 million higher than last year, reflecting higher interest rates. GAAP income tax expense was $163 million compared with $193 million last year. Adjusted tax expense for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $225 million compared with $250 million last year. Adjusted tax expense for the year ended June 30, 2024 represents an effective tax rate of 18.0%, compared with 18.5% in the prior year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For the year ended June 30, 2024, adjusted free cash inflow was $952 million, at the top end of the Company's guidance range and up $104 million, or 12% compared with the prior year.

Net debt was $6,111 million at June 30, 2024. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 3.1 times and in line with our expectations.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the twelve month period ending June 30, 2025, the Company expects:

Adjusted EPS of approximately 72 to 76 cents per share, which represents comparable constant currency growth of 3% to 8% (includes approximately 4% headwind related to normalization of incentive compensation payments) compared with 70.2 cents per share in fiscal 2024. Assuming current exchange rates prevail through fiscal 2025, movements in exchange rates are not expected to have a material impact on reported EPS.

per share, which represents comparable constant currency growth of 3% to 8% (includes approximately 4% headwind related to normalization of incentive compensation payments) compared with per share in fiscal 2024. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $900 million to $1,000 million .

Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a degree of uncertainty and complexity when estimating future financial results. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, ($ million, except per share amounts)

2023 2024

2023

2024 Net sales

3,673 3,535

14,694

13,640 Cost of sales

(2,951) (2,781)

(11,969)

(10,928) Gross profit

722 754

2,725

2,712 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(329) (329)

(1,246)

(1,260) Research and development expenses

(25) (26)

(101)

(106) Restructuring and other related activities, net

(59) (15)

104

(97) Other income/(expense), net

16 11

26

(35) Operating income

325 395

1,508

1,214 Interest expense, net

(70) (78)

(259)

(310) Other non-operating income/(expense), net

(3) 1

2

3 Income before income taxes and equity in loss of affiliated

companies

252 318

1,251

907 Income tax expense

(68) (56)

(193)

(163) Equity in loss of affiliated companies, net of tax

— (1)

—

(4) Net income

184 261

1,058

740 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4) (4)

(10)

(10) Net income attributable to Amcor plc

181 257

1,048

730 USD:EUR average FX rate

0.9185 0.9287

0.9561

0.9245















Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.124 0.178

0.709

0.505 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.123 0.178

0.705

0.505 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

1,452 1,439

1,468

1,439 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted

1,456 1,443

1,476

1,441

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













Twelve Months Ended June 30,

($ million)



2023

2024

Net income



1,058

740

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment



586

595

Net gain on disposal of businesses and investments



(220)

—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and

currency



(265)

(120)

Other non-cash items



102

106

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,261

1,321

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



(526)

(492)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



30

39

Business acquisitions and Investments in affiliated companies, and other



(177)

(23)

Proceeds from divestitures



365

—

Net debt proceeds/(repayments)



228

(43)

Dividends paid



(723)

(722)

Share buy-back/cancellations



(432)

(30)

Purchase of treasury shares and tax withholdings for share-based incentive plans



(87)

(51)

Other, including effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(100)

(100)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(161)

(101)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year(1)



850

689

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



689

588





(1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of fiscal 2023 includes $75 million of cash and cash equivalents as held for sale.



U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ million)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

689

588 Trade receivables, net

1,875

1,846 Inventories, net

2,213

2,031 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,762

3,763 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

6,890

6,736 Other assets

1,574

1,560 Total assets

17,003

16,524 Trade payables

2,690

2,580 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

93

96 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,653

6,603 Accruals and other liabilities

3,477

3,292 Shareholders' equity

4,090

3,953 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,003

16,524

Components of Fiscal 2024 Net Sales growth



Three Months Ended June 30

Twelve Months Ended June 30 ($ million) Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total

Flexibles Rigid

Packaging Total Net sales fiscal year 2024 2,686 849 3,535

10,332 3,308 13,640 Net sales fiscal year 2023 2,777 897 3,673

11,154 3,540 14,694 Reported Growth % (3) (5) (4)

(7) (7) (7) FX % (1) — (1)

1 — 1 Constant Currency Growth % (2) (6) (3)

(8) (7) (8) Raw Material Pass Through % (1) (4) (2)

(1) (1) (1) Items affecting comparability % — — —

(1) — (1) Comparable Constant Currency

Growth % (1) (2) (1)

(6) (6) (6) Acquired Operations % — — —

— — — Organic Growth (1) (2) (1)

(6) (6) (6) Volume % 3 (5) 1

(4) (8) (5) Price/Mix % (4) 3 (3)

(2) 2 (1)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest

and tax (EBIT), Net income, Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

181

181

181

12.3

257

257

257

17.8 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

4

4









4

4







Tax expense

68

68









56

56







Interest expense, net

70

70









78

78







Depreciation and amortization

144













136











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

467

323

181

12.3

531

395

257

17.8 Impact of highly inflationary accounting

5

5

5

0.4

(2)

(2)

(2)

(0.1) Property and other losses,net

2

2

2

0.1

—

—

—

— Restructuring and other related activities, net(2)

66

66

66

4.5

15

15

15

1.0 Other

— — —

—

(0.1)

5

5

5

0.3 Amortization of acquired intangibles(3)





40

40

2.9





41

41

2.9 Tax effect of above items









(12)

(0.8)









(11)

(0.8) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

540

436

282

19.3

550

454

305

21.1

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

2

4

8

9 % items affecting comparability(4)

















—

—

—

— % currency impact

















—

—

1

— % comparable constant currency growth

















2

4

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA

540













550











Interest paid, net

(79)













(99)











Income tax paid

(95)













(90)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

other intangible assets

(144)













(134)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

equipment and other intangible assets

18













27











Movement in working capital

572













610











Other

22













(27)











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

834













837













(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2024 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under

forward contracts of $1 million. Calculation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to

be repurchased under forward contracts of $1 million. (2) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to partly offset divested earnings from the Russian

business. (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.



Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023



Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents)(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

1,048

1,048

1,048

70.5

730

730

730

50.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

10

10









10

10







Tax expense

193

193









163

163







Interest expense, net

259

259









310

310







Depreciation and amortization

569













569











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

2,080

1,510

1,048

70.5

1,782

1,213

730

50.5 Impact of highly inflationary accounting

24

24

24

1.9

53

53

53

3.7 Property and other losses, net

2

2

2

0.1

—

—

—

— Restructuring and other related activities, net(2)

(90)

(90)

(90)

(6.0)

97

97

97

6.7 CEO Transition costs

—

—

—

—

8

8

8

0.6 Other

2

2

2

—

22

22

22

1.5 Amortization of acquired intangibles (3)





160

160

10.8





167

167

11.6 Tax effect of above items









(57)

(4.0)









(62)

(4.4) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

2,018

1,608

1,089

73.3

1,962

1,560

1,015

70.2

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS

(3)

(3)

(7)

(4) % items affecting comparability(4)

















3

3

3

3 % currency impact

















(1)

(1)

(1)

(1) % comparable constant currency growth

















(1)

(1)

(5)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

2,018













1,962











Interest paid, net

(248)













(295)











Income tax paid

(225)













(253)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

other intangible assets

(526)













(492)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

equipment and other intangible assets

30













39











Movement in working capital

(229)













(15)











Other

28













6











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

848













952













(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $3 million. Calculation of diluted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $7 million. (2) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to partly offset divested earnings from the Russian business. (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment









Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













181













257 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













4













4 Tax expense













68













56 Interest expense, net













70













78 EBIT

283

62

(22)

323

351

73

(29)

395 Impact of highly inflationary accounting

—

5

—

5

—

(2)

—

(2) Property and other losses, net

—

—

2

2

—

—

—

— Restructuring and other related

activities, net(1)

62

2

2

66

11

4

—

15 Other

3

3

(6)

—

—

—

5

5 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2)

39

1

—

40

41

—

—

41 Adjusted EBIT

387

73

(24)

436

403

75

(24)

454 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

13.9 %

8.1 %





11.9 %

15.0 %

8.8 %





12.8 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















4

3

—

4 % items affecting comparability(3)

















—

—

—

— % currency impact

















1

(1)

—

— % comparable constant currency

















5

2

—

4

(1) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to partly offset divested earnings from the Russian business. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total

Flexibles

Rigid

Packaging

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













1,048













730 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













10













10 Tax expense













193













163 Interest expense, net













259













310 EBIT

1,357

225

(72)

1,510

1,147

185

(119)

1,213 Impact of highly inflationary

accounting

—

24

—

24

—

53

—

53 Property and other losses, net

—

—

2

2

—

—

—

— Restructuring and other related

activities, net(1)

(100)

8

2

(90)

79

18

—

97 CEO transition costs

—

—

—

—

—

—

8

8 Other

17

3

(18)

2

5

—

17

22 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2)

155

5

—

160

164

3

—

167 Adjusted EBIT

1,429

265

(86)

1,608

1,395

259

(94)

1,560 Adjusted EBIT / sales %

12.8 %

7.5 %





10.9 %

13.5 %

7.8 %





11.4 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















(2)

(2)

—

(3) % items affecting comparability(3)

















3

—

—

3 % currency impact

















(1)

(2)

—

(1) % comparable constant currency growth

















—

(4)

—

(1)

(1) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to partly offset divested earnings from the Russian business. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of net debt

($ million)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

(689)

(588) Short-term debt

80

84 Current portion of long-term debt

13

12 Long-term debt excluding current portion

6,653

6,603 Net debt

6,057

6,111

