Amcor Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

ZURICH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Net sales $6.4 billion, up 26% largely driven by Berry acquisition and pass through of higher raw material costs

Net income $389 million vs. -$39 million prior-year

Adjusted EBITDA $1,045 million vs. $789 million prior-year, up 32%

Diluted EPS of $0.83 vs. $-0.10 prior-year

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.23 vs $1.00 prior-year, up 23%

Highlights - Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

Net sales $23.5 billion, up 57% largely driven by the Berry acquisition

Net income $1,106 million vs. $511 million prior-year

Adjusted EBITDA $3,673 million vs. $2,186 million prior-year, up 68%

prior-year, up 68% Diluted EPS of $2.38 vs. $1.60 prior-year

Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.02 vs. $3.56 prior-year, up 13%

Outlook - Six Months Ended December 31, 2026 ('Transition Period')

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.80 to $1.90

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny said, "We delivered strong operating performance in the fourth quarter despite a challenging macro environment. We drove broad-based volume growth, while effectively managing unprecedented input cost inflation. Synergy realization came in ahead of plan, while performance in our non-core businesses improved substantially.

Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the momentum we see across the business and the greater potential for growth and continued synergy capture following the transformative acquisition of Berry. As we complete the integration and begin to realize our potential as a global leader in consumer packaging, we remain confident in delivering on our medium and long-term commitments."

Key Financials(1)(2)(3)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

GAAP results









2025 $ million

2026 $ million

2025 $ million

2026 $ million

Net sales









5,082

6,398

15,009

23,506

Net income









(39)

389

511

1,106

EPS (diluted, $)









(0.10)

0.83

1.60

2.38

































Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results

2025 $ million

2026 $ million



2025 $ million

2026 $ million



Net sales

5,082

6,398

26

15,009

23,506

57

EBITDA

789

1,045

32

2,186

3,673

68

EBIT

611

836

37

1,723

2,813

63

Net income

408

570

40

1,136

1,863

64

EPS ($)

1.00

1.23

23

3.56

4.02

13

Free Cash Flow

943

1,396

48

926

1,303

41

All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up to the totals provided due to

rounding. (1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered representative of ongoing operations. Further details on non-GAAP measures and

reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information". (2) All prior year results reflect the Amcor plc group, considered the accounting acquirer in the April 30, 2025 combination between Amcor plc and Berry

Global. (3) All periods presented in this release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-5 reverse stock split effected on January 14, 2026. Further

details can be found under 'Reverse Stock Split'.

Financial results

Three months ended June 30, 2026

Net sales of $6,398 million were 26% higher than last year on a reported basis, including approximately $962 million of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 19%. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had a favorable impact of approximately $280 million, which represents growth of approximately 6%, movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact of approximately 2% and the remaining (1%) year-over-year variation reflects the net impact of volumes and price/mix.

The Company estimates that volumes were approximately 0.5% higher than estimated combined volumes for the legacy Amcor and legacy Berry businesses in the June quarter last year, excluding non-core and divested businesses. The Company estimates that price/mix had an unfavorable impact of approximately (1%) on comparable prior year net sales, excluding non-core and divested businesses.

Adjusted EBIT of $836 million was 37% higher than last year on a reported basis, including approximately $96 million of acquired EBIT net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 15%. Movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact of approximately 3% and the remaining 19% year-over-year variation mainly reflects synergy benefits from the Berry acquisition of approximately $100 million and strong execution against initiatives to drive cost and productivity benefits, including in the non-core businesses.

GAAP net interest expense was $150 million and GAAP income tax expense was $97 million. Inclusive of acquisition- related financial benefits of approximately $15 million, adjusted net interest expense was $150 million and adjusted tax expense was $116 million representing an effective tax rate of 16.8%. Adjusted net interest expense was $36 million higher than the prior year primarily as a result of increased acquisition related net debt.

Twelve months ended June 30, 2026

Net sales of $23,506 million were 57% higher than last year on a reported basis, including approximately $7.9 billion of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 52%. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had a favorable impact of approximately $240 million, which represents growth of approximately 2%, movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact of approximately 5% and the remaining (2%) year-over-year variation reflects the net impact of volumes and price/mix.

Adjusted EBIT of $2,813 million was 63% higher than last year on a reported basis, including approximately $842 million of acquired EBIT net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 49%. Movements in foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact of approximately 4% and the remaining 10% year-over-year variation mainly reflects synergy benefits from the Berry acquisition of approximately $240 million, partly offset by lower volumes.

GAAP net interest expense was $610 million and GAAP income tax expense was $181 million. Inclusive of acquisition-related financial benefits of approximately $45 million, adjusted net interest expense was $581 million and adjusted tax expense was $368 million representing an effective tax rate of 16.5%.

Free cash flow was $1,303 million after funding approximately $290 million of net transaction, restructuring and integration costs. Net debt was $12,897 million at June 30, 2026.

Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 65.0 cents per share today, compared with 63.75 cents per share, declared as 12.75 cents per share before adjusting for the 1-for-5 reverse stock split effected on January 14, 2026. The dividend will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 92.0 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 65.0 cents per share converted at an AUD:USD average exchange rate of 0.7043 over the five trading days ended August 10, 2026.

The ex-dividend date will be September 3, 2026 for holders of CDIs trading on the ASX and September 4, 2026 for holders of shares trading on the NYSE. For all shareholders, the record date will be September 4, 2026 and the payment date will be September 24, 2026.

Outlook

Amcor will have a six-month reporting period from July 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026 ('Transition Period'), as part of transitioning from a previously announced June 30 to December 31 year-end.

For the transition period, the Company expects Adjusted EPS of approximately $1.80 to $1.90, and leverage on December 31, 2026 of 3.5x - 3.6x.[1]

Outlook does not take into account the impact of potential portfolio optimization actions not announced to date. Outlook contemplates a range of factors, including ongoing geopolitical developments, which create a higher degree of uncertainty and additional complexity when estimating future financial results and actual results could vary materially. Reconciliations of projected non-GAAP measures are not included herein because the individual components are not known with certainty as individual financial statements for the periods referenced have not been completed. Refer to page 14 for further information.

[1] Leverage calculated as Net Debt divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA plus share-based compensation.

Conference Call

Amcor is hosting a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss these results on Wednesday August 12, 2026 at 8:00am US Eastern Daylight Time / 10:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call at our website, www.amcor.com, in the "Investors" section.

Those wishing to access the call should use the following toll-free numbers, with the Conference ID : 980769865

USA: 833 461 5787 (toll free)

Australia: 1800 849 752 (toll free)

United Kingdom: 0808 196 8935 (toll free)

Singapore: 1800 408 1721 (toll free)

Hong Kong: 800 938 481 (toll free)

From all other countries, the call can be accessed by dialing +1 585 542 9983 (toll).

A replay of the webcast will also be available in the "Investors" section at www.amcor.com following the call.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enable us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annual sales from operations that span approximately 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube

Amcor plc UK Establishment Address: 83 Tower Road North, Warmley, Bristol, England, BS30 8XP, United Kingdom

UK Overseas Company Number: BR020803

Registered Office: 3rd Floor, 44 Esplanade, St Helier, JE4 9WG, Jersey

Jersey Registered Company Number: 126984, Australian Registered Body Number (ARBN): 630 385 278

Segment information

Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment - June 2026 quarter





Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Constant currency ∆%

2025 $ million

2026 $ million



Net sales

2,994

3,525

18

16 Adjusted EBIT

435

533

23

20 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

14.5

15.1









Net sales of $3,525 million were 16% higher than last year on a constant currency basis including approximately $297 million of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 10%. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had a favorable impact of approximately $190 million, or 6% on net sales.

The Company estimates that volumes for the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment were approximately 1% higher compared to volumes for the combined legacy Amcor and Berry businesses in the June quarter last year. Market category highlights included higher volumes in pet food and protein, partly offset by lower volumes in healthcare. By region, volumes in developed markets were higher than the prior year led by North America. Emerging markets continued to see volume growth compared with the prior year, led by Asia. The Company estimates that price/mix had an unfavorable impact of approximately (1%) on comparable prior year net sales.

Adjusted EBIT of $533 million was 20% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, reflecting approximately $31 million of acquired EBIT, net of divestitures which represents growth of approximately 7%. The remaining 13% year-over-year growth mainly reflects synergy realization from the Berry acquisition, favorable cost performance and productivity benefits.

Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment - FY 2026





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Constant currency ∆%

2025 $ million

2026 $ million



Net sales

10,066

12,829

27

24 Adjusted EBIT

1,398

1,789

28

26 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

13.9

13.9









Net sales of $12,829 million were 24% higher than last year on a constant currency basis including approximately $2.2 billion of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 22%. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had a favorable impact of approximately $240 million, or 2% on net sales.

Adjusted EBIT of $1,789 million was 26% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, reflecting approximately $250 million of acquired EBIT, net of divestitures which represents growth of approximately 18%. The remaining 8% year-over-year growth mainly reflects synergy benefits from the Berry acquisition, favorable cost performance and productivity benefits.

Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment - June 2026 quarter





Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Constant currency ∆%

2025 $ million

2026 $ million



Net sales

2,088

2,873

38

35 Adjusted EBIT

219

352

61

57 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

10.5

12.3









Net sales of $2,873 million were 35% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, including approximately $665 million of acquired sales, which represents growth of approximately 32%. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had a favorable impact of approximately $90 million, or 4% on net sales, and the remaining (1%) year- over-year variation reflects the impact of volumes and price/mix.

Excluding non-core businesses, the Company estimates that volumes for the Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment were approximately 0.5% higher compared with volumes for the combined legacy Amcor and Berry businesses in the June quarter last year. Market category highlights included higher volumes in foodservice and beauty & wellness, partly offset by lower volumes in liquids. By region, volumes in North America were in line with the prior year, higher than the prior year in Europe and modestly lower across emerging markets, primarily Latin America. The Company estimates that price/mix had an unfavorable impact of approximately (1%) on comparable prior year net sales.

Adjusted EBIT of $352 million was 57% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, including approximately $52 million of acquired EBIT which represents growth of approximately 24%. The remaining 33% year-over-year variation mainly reflects synergy realization from the Berry acquisition and strong execution against initiatives to drive cost and productivity benefits, including the non-core businesses.

Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment - FY 2026





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

Reported ∆%

Constant currency ∆%

2025 $ million

2026 $ million



Net sales

4,943

10,677

116

110 Adjusted EBIT

435

1,176

170

161 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

8.8

11.0









Net sales of $10,677 million, were 110% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, including approximately $5.6 billion of acquired sales net of divestitures, which represents growth of approximately 114%, while the remaining (4%) year-over-year variation reflects lower volumes and price/mix. The pass through of movements in raw material costs had no material impact on net sales.

Adjusted EBIT of $1,176 million was 161% higher than last year on a constant currency basis, including approximately $635 million of acquired EBIT net of divestitures which represents growth of approximately 146%. The remaining 15% year-over-year variation mainly reflects synergy benefits from the Berry acquisition and cost reduction initiatives, partly offset by lower volumes and lower earnings in non-core businesses.

Adjusted EBIT margins of 11.0% were 220 basis points higher than the prior year reflecting the improved quality of the combined business.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, ($ million, except per share amounts)

2025 2026

2025

2026 Net sales

5,082 6,398

15,009

23,506 Cost of sales

(4,187) (5,061)

(12,175)

(18,816) Gross profit

895 1,337

2,834

4,690 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(408) (568)

(1,205)

(1,931) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(130) (147)

(246)

(558) Research and development expenses

(38) (42)

(120)

(170) Restructuring, transaction and integration expenses, net

(236) (36)

(307)

(298) Other income, net

4 102

53

166 Operating income

87 646

1,009

1,899 Interest expense, net

(125) (150)

(347)

(610) Other non-operating income/(loss), net

(9) (11)

(12)

(7) Income/loss before income taxes and equity in income/(loss) of

affiliated companies

(47) 485

650

1,282 Income tax expense

6 (97)

(135)

(181) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliated companies, net of tax

2 1

3

5 Net income/(loss)

(39) 389

518

1,106 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

— —

(7)

— Net income/(loss) attributable to Amcor plc

(39) 389

511

1,106 USD:EUR average FX rate

0.8825 0.8614

0.9203

0.8574















Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

(0.10) 0.84

1.60

2.39 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

(0.10) 0.83

1.60

2.38 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

406.9 463.4

317.9

463.2 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted

408.0 464.6

318.6

463.8

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

($ million)



2025

2026

Net income



518

1,106

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment



722

1,479

Net gain on disposal of businesses and investments



(8)

(54)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency



(53)

(273)

Other non-cash items



211

(107)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,390

2,151

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



(580)

(922)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets



18

73

Business acquisitions and Investments in affiliated companies, and other



(1,653)

(17)

Proceeds from divestitures



113

272

Proceeds from sale of affiliated companies and other investments







70

Net debt proceeds/(repayments)



1,876

(65)

Dividends paid



(845)

(1,195)

Share buy-back/cancellations



—

(1)

Purchase of treasury shares, proceeds from exercise of options and tax withholdings for share-

based incentive plans



(107)

(65)

Other, including effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



27

(13)

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents



239

288

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year



588

827

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year



827

1,115



U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ million)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents

827

1,115 Trade receivables, net

3,426

3,639 Inventories, net

3,471

3,672 Property, plant and equipment, net

8,202

7,409 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

18,679

18,663 Other assets

2,461

2,597 Total assets

37,066

37,095 Trade payables

3,490

4,021 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

257

150 Long-term debt, less current portion

13,841

13,862 Accruals and other liabilities

7,738

7,261 Shareholders' equity

11,740

11,801 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,066

37,095

Components of Fiscal 2026 Net Sales growth



Three Months Ended June 30

Twelve Months Ended June 30 ($ million) Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions Global Rigid

Packaging

Solutions Total

Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions Global Rigid

Packaging

Solutions Total Net sales fiscal year 2026 3,525 2,873 6,398

12,829 10,677 23,506 Net sales fiscal year 2025 2,994 2,088 5,082

10,066 4,943 15,009 Reported Growth % 18 38 26

27 116 57 FX % 2 3 2

3 6 5 Constant Currency Growth % 16 35 24

24 110 52 Raw Material Pass Through % 6 4 6

2 — 2 Items affecting comparability % 10 32 19

22 114 52 Organic Growth % — (1) (1)

— (4) (2) Volume % 1 (1) —

(1) (3) (2) Price/Mix % (1) — (1)

1 (1) —

































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest

and tax (EBIT), Net income, Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted) Net income attributable to Amcor

(39)

(39)

(39)

(0.10)

389

389

389

0.83 Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests

—

—









—

—







Tax expense

(6)

(6)









97

97







Interest expense, net

125

125









150

150







Depreciation and amortization

309













367











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

389

80

(39)

(0.10)

1,003

636

389

0.83 Impact of hyperinflation

8

8

8

0.02

6

6

6

0.01 Restructuring, integration and related expenses, net (1)

53

53

53

0.13

24

36

36

0.08 Transaction costs

142

142

142

0.35

—

—

—

— Merger related compensation

41

41

41

0.10

—

—

—

— Inventory step-up amortization

133

133

133

0.33

—

—

—

— Other

24

24

24

0.06

12

12

12

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangibles (2)





130

130

0.32





147

147

0.32 Interest expense Berry Transaction









10

0.02









—

— Tax effect of above items









(94)

(0.23)









(20)

(0.04) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

789

611

408

1.00

1,045

836

570

1.23

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

32

37

40

23 % currency impact

















2

3

4

3 % constant currency growth

















30

34

36

20

















% items affecting comparability (3)

















18

15







% from all other sources

















12

19







Adjusted EBITDA

789













1,045











Interest paid, net

(123)













(143)











Income tax paid

(138)













(70)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

other intangible assets

(220)













(235)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

equipment and other intangible assets

9













35











Movement in working capital

744













849











Other

(118)













(57)











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

943













1,424











Berry transaction and integration costs

















(28)











Free cash flow

















1,396













(1) Three months ended June 30, 2026 primarily reflects restructuring and integration costs incurred in connection with the Berry

Global acquisition. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted)

(1) Net income attributable to Amcor

511

511

511

1.60

1,106

1,106

1,106

2.38 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

7









—

—







Tax expense

135

135









181

181







Interest expense, net

347

347









610

610







Depreciation and amortization

710













1,450











EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

1,710

1,000

511

1.60

3,347

1,897

1,106

2.38 Impact of hyperinflation

16

16

16

0.05

19

19

19

0.04 Restructuring, integration and related expenses, net (2)

97

97

97

0.30

234

266

266

0.58 Transaction costs

169

169

169

0.53

32

32

32

0.07 Merger related compensation

41

41

41

0.13

—

—

—

— Inventory step-up amortization

133

133

133

0.42

—

—

—

— Other

21

21

21

0.07

41

41

41

0.09 Amortization of acquired intangibles (3)





246

246

0.77





558

558

1.20 Interest expense Berry Transaction









15

0.05









29

0.06 Tax effect of above items









(113)

(0.35)









(188)

(0.40) Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

2,186

1,723

1,136

3.56

3,673

2,813

1,863

4.02

































Reconciliation of adjusted growth to constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS









68

63

64

13 % currency impact

















4

4

5

3 % constant currency growth

















64

59

59

10

















% items affecting comparability (4)

















56

49







% from all other sources

















8

10







Adjusted EBITDA

2,186













3,673











Interest paid, net

(290)













(549)











Income tax paid

(286)













(451)











Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(580)













(922)











Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

18













48











Movement in working capital

34













(50)











Other

(156)













(156)











Adjusted Free Cash Flow

926













1,593











Berry transaction and integration costs

















(290)











Free cash flow

















1,303













(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, excludes net income attributable to shares to

be repurchased under forward contracts of $0 million and $1 million, respectively. Earnings per share amounts are computed

independently for each of the quarters presented. The sum of the quarters may not equal the total year amount due to the impact of

changes in average quarterly shares outstanding and due to rounding. (2) Twelve months ended June 30, 2026 primarily reflects restructuring and integration costs incurred in connection with the Berry

Global acquisition. (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ million)

Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions

Global

Rigid

Packaging

Solutions

Other

Total

Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions

Global

Rigid

Packaging

Solutions

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













(39)













389 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













—













— Tax expense













(6)













97 Interest expense, net













125













150 EBIT

298

17

(236)

80

440

293

(98)

636 Impact of hyperinflation

1

7

—

8

—

6

—

6 Restructuring, integration and

related expenses, net (1)

38

7

8

53

28

22

(14)

36 Transaction costs

9

3

130

142

—

—

—

— Merger related compensation

—

—

41

41

—

—

—

— Inventory step-up amortization

27

106

—

133

—

—

—

— Other

1

12

11

24

(10)

(41)

63

12 Amortization of acquired

intangibles(2)

61

67

2

130

75

72

1

147 Adjusted EBIT

435

219

(43)

611

533

352

(48)

836 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

14.5 %

10.5 %





12.0 %

15.1 %

12.3 %





13.1 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















23

61

—

37 % currency impact

















3

4

—

3 % constant currency

















20

57

—

34

















% items affecting comparability (3)

















7

24

—

15 % from all other sources

















13

33

—

19

(1) Three months ended June 30, 2026 primarily reflects restructuring and integration costs incurred in connection with the Berry

Global acquisition. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.





Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2026 ($ million)

Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions

Global

Rigid

Packaging

Solutions

Other

Total

Global

Flexible

Packaging

Solutions

Global

Rigid

Packaging

Solutions

Other

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













511













1,106 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests













7













— Tax expense













135













181 Interest expense, net













347













610 EBIT

1,113

229

(342)

1,000

1,373

817

(294)

1,897 Impact of hyperinflation

1

15

—

16

1

18

—

19 Restructuring, integration and related

expenses, net (1)

68

12

17

97

106

120

40

266 Transaction costs

9

4

156

169

8

2

22

32 Merger related compensation

—

—

41

41

—

—

—

— Inventory step-up amortization

27

106

—

133

—

—

—

— Other

12

(4)

13

21

—

(35)

76

41 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2)

169

73

4

246

300

254

4

558 Adjusted EBIT

1,398

435

(110)

1,723

1,789

1,176

(152)

2,813 Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

13.9 %

8.8 %





11.5 %

13.9 %

11.0 %





12.0 % Reconciliation of adjusted growth to constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















28

170

—

63 % currency impact

















2

9

—

4 % constant currency growth

















26

161

—

59

















% items affecting comparability (3)

















18

146

—

49 % from all other sources

















8

15

—

10 (1) Twelve months ended June 30, 2026 primarily reflects restructuring and integration costs incurred in connection with the Berry Global acquisition. (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations. (3) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of net debt

($ million)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents

(827)

(1,115) Short-term debt

116

135 Current portion of long-term debt

141

15 Long-term debt excluding current portion

13,841

13,862 Net debt

13,271

12,897

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Unless otherwise indicated, references to "Amcor," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" in this document refer to Amcor plc and its consolidated subsidiaries. This document contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified with words like "believe," "expect," "target," "project," "may," "could," "would," "approximately," "possible," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "commit," "estimate," "potential," "ambitions," "outlook," or "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning, or the use of future dates. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Amcor and are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Neither Amcor nor any of its respective directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance, or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of Amcor. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on Amcor's business. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer demand patterns and customer requirements in numerous industries; risk of loss of key customers, a reduction in their production requirements, or consolidation among key customers; significant competition in the industries and regions in which we operate; risk of integrating acquisitions and achieving the financial and other results and benefits anticipated at the time of acquisition; risk that the strategic review of our portfolio may cause disruptions to our business or may not result in completion of a transaction to restructure or divest non-core businesses or may not create additional value for our shareholders; an inability to expand our current business effectively through either organic growth, including product innovation, investments, or acquisitions; challenging global economic conditions, including impacts from the Middle East conflict; impacts of operating internationally; price fluctuations or shortages in the availability of raw materials, energy and other inputs, which could adversely affect our business; production, supply, and other commercial risks, including those resulting from geopolitical conflicts and counterparty credit risks, which may be exacerbated in times of economic volatility; pandemics, epidemics, or other disease outbreaks; an inability to attract, develop, and retain our skilled workforce and manage key transitions; labor disputes and an inability to renew collective bargaining agreements at acceptable terms; physical impacts of climate change; significant disruption at a key manufacturing facility; cybersecurity risks, which could disrupt our operations or risk of loss of our sensitive business information; failures or disruptions in our information technology systems which could disrupt our operations, compromise customer, employee, supplier, and other data; risk that the use of artificial intelligence could adversely affect our business and financial results; risk that the Company's significant indebtedness may limit its flexibility and increase its borrowing costs; rising interest rates that increase our borrowing costs on our variable rate indebtedness and could have other negative impacts; foreign exchange rate risk; a significant write-down of goodwill and/or other intangible assets; a failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; an inability of our insurance policies, including our use of a captive insurance company, to provide adequate protection against all of the key operational risks we face; an inability to defend our intellectual property rights or intellectual property infringement claims against us; litigation, including product liability claims or litigation related to Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") matters, or regulatory developments; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, customers, suppliers, and governments with respect to our ESG practices and commitments resulting in additional costs or exposure to additional risks; changing ESG government regulations including climate-related rules; changing environmental, health, and safety laws; changes in tax laws or changes in our geographic mix of earnings; and changes in trade policy, including tariff and custom regulations or failure to comply with such regulations. These risks and uncertainties are supplemented by those identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation, those described under Part I, "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and as updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can obtain copies of Amcor's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and Amcor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Presentation of non-GAAP information

Included in this release are measures of financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures include adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA (calculated as earnings before interest and tax and depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBIT and EBIT (calculated as earnings before interest and tax), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net debt. In arriving at these non-GAAP measures, we exclude items that either have a non-recurring impact on the income statement or which, in the judgment of our management, are items that, either as a result of their nature or size, could, were they not singled out, potentially cause investors to extrapolate future performance from an improper base. Note that while amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, the revenue of the acquired entities and all other expenses unless otherwise stated, are reflected in our non-GAAP financial performance earnings measures. While not all inclusive, examples of these items include: material restructuring programs, including associated costs such as employee severance, pension and related benefits, impairment of property and equipment and other assets, accelerated depreciation, termination payments for contracts and leases, contractual obligations, and any other qualifying costs related to restructuring plans; material sales and earnings from disposed or ceased operations and any associated profit or loss on sale of businesses or subsidiaries; changes in the fair value of economic hedging instruments on commercial paper and contingent purchase consideration; pension settlements; impairments in goodwill and equity method investments; material acquisition compensation and transaction costs such as due diligence expenses, professional and legal fees, financing-related expenses; and integration costs; material purchase accounting adjustments for inventory; amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combination; gains or losses on significant property and divestitures and significant property and other impairments, net of insurance recovery; certain regulatory and legal matters; impacts from highly inflationary accounting; expenses related to the Company's CEO and CFO transition; and impacts related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and conflict in the Middle East.

Amcor also evaluates performance on a comparable constant currency basis, which measures financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the average rates in effect for the comparable prior year period. In order to compute comparable constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, current-year U.S. dollar results by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. We then adjust for other items affecting comparability. While not all inclusive, examples of items affecting comparability include the difference between sales or earnings in the current period and the prior period related to disposed, or ceased operations. Comparable constant currency net sales performance also excludes the impact from passing through movements in raw material costs.

Management has used and uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's reporting segments and certain of the measures are used as a component of Amcor's Board of Directors' measurement of Amcor's performance for incentive compensation purposes. Amcor believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to enable investors to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. For each of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure has been provided herein. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's outlook and guidance do not contemplate the impact of any potential portfolio optimization actions, including acquisitions, divestitures, or other portfolio actions, that have not been publicly announced as of the date of this release. The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant forward-looking items without unreasonable effort. These items include but are not limited to the impact of foreign exchange translation, restructuring program costs, asset impairments, possible gains and losses on the sale of assets, certain tax related events, and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections in connection with the legacy Berry Global business given recency of access to all relevant information. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP earnings and cash flow measures for the guidance period.

Reconciliations of Transition Period projected non-GAAP measures are not included herein because the individual components are not known with certainty as individual financial statements for Transition Period have not been completed.

Reverse Stock Split

On January 14, 2026, the Company filed an amendment to its memorandum of association to effect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Split") of the Company's ordinary shares. The Reverse Split became effective on January 14, 2026 and reduced the number of authorized ordinary shares to 1,800,000,000 and increased the par value of the ordinary shares to $0.05 per share. Accordingly, all share and per share amounts for all prior periods presented in the discussion within this release have been adjusted retroactively, where applicable, to reflect the Reverse Split.

Presentation of combined volume performance

In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of volume performance by region and end market for Amcor plc and for each of its reportable segments, the Company has included commentary to reflect Amcor's estimate of year-over-year volume performance for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 compared with estimated combined volumes for the legacy Amcor and Berry Global businesses for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025. The combined volume performance information has been presented for informational purposes and Amcor believes this information reflects the impact of the combination including allocation of volumes across the combined production footprint since May 1, 2025. For the avoidance of doubt, combined volume performance information is not intended to be, and was not, prepared on a basis consistent with pro forma financial information required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Dividends

Amcor has received a waiver from the ASX's settlement operating rules, which will allow the Company to defer processing conversions between its ordinary share and CDI registers from September 3, 2026 to September 4, 2026 inclusive.

SOURCE Amcor