Amcor to report fiscal 2020 Half Year Results

Jan 27, 2020, 21:30 ET
CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its fiscal 2020 half year results after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February 2020 / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February / 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
|
US and Canada:
|
866 211 4133 (toll-free)
|
Australia:
|
1800 287 011 (toll-free)
|
United Kingdom:
|
0800 051 7107 (toll-free)
|
Hong Kong:
|
800 901 563 (toll-free)
|
Singapore:
|
800 852 6506 (toll-free)
|
All other countries:
|
+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)
|
Conference ID
|
1837796
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
|
For further information please contact:
|
Investors:
|
Tracey Whitehead
|
Damien Bird
|
Jay Koval
|
Media – Europe
|
Media – Australia
Citadel-MAGNUS
|
Media – North America
KekstCNC
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
