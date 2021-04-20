Amcor to report Third Quarter 2021 Year to Date Results

News provided by

Amcor

Apr 20, 2021, 19:08 ET

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 4 May 2021.  

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 4 May 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 5 May 2021.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:        

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:       

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:          

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:      

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:     

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID     

9628874

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:




Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
[email protected]

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]

Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]  

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
[email protected]

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
[email protected]

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

SOURCE Amcor

Also from this source

Amcor announces strategic investment in ePac Flexible Packaging...

Amcor creates Australia's first soft plastic food wrapper made...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics