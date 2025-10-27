Amcor's FY25 Sustainability Report showcases progress, leadership and innovation

"This year marks a turning point for Amcor," said Amcor Chief Executive Officer Peter Konieczny. "With industry-leading innovation, global scale and deep packaging expertise, the new Amcor is uniquely positioned to deliver breakthrough solutions and advance a circular packaging future."

During the year, Amcor continued to bring new innovations to market that minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency in line with its belief that all packaging can be circular. This includes an expanded AmFiber™ range of paper-based packaging products for consumer favorites like instant coffee pouches and trail mix bars, as well as new formats for its AmPrima®, AmLite™ and HeatFlex™ solutions that bring recycle-readiness to highly technical flexible packaging applications, and its AmSky™ recycle-ready blister pack for pharmaceuticals, among other platforms.

As part of Amcor's focus on promoting circularity across the packaging industry, the company achieved its global target of using 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic by 2025, which equates to 218,000 metric tons of recycled plastic. By the end of FY25, 72% of its packaging production by weight was designed for recyclability (96% of rigid packaging, 49% of flexible packaging, 100% of specialty cartons) and its R&D teams had developed recycle-ready options for 96% of its flexible packaging portfolio.*

Amcor Chief Sustainability Officer David Clark said, "Amcor's ambitious goals and focused strategy are driven by our commitment to leadership in sustainability. Our progress demonstrates we can deliver on our ambitions through innovation, collaboration and advocacy across the value chain."

The company reported additional progress in other core areas of its sustainability strategy. Over the past four years, Amcor has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations by 20%, keeping it on track to achieve near-term and net-zero science-based targets, through its comprehensive Decarbonization Roadmap. In FY25, Amcor increased by 100% its use of renewable electricity, which now accounts for 30% of Amcor's total energy consumption. Additionally, in the same period, 75% of the company's operational waste was recycled, and several site-level projects helped reduce water use.

Read Amcor's FY25 Sustainability Report and discover more sustainable packaging solutions on Amcor.com.

*See definitions for recyclable and recycle-ready on page 20 of the report.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com

SOURCE Amcor

