AMCP Foundation and Genentech Offered Summer Internships in Managed Care Pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Foundation is delighted to announce that two student pharmacists recently completed a summer internship organized by the Foundation and supported by Genentech, Inc. The interns executed capstone research projects that will be delivered in poster format at AMCP Nexus 2018, Oct. 22-25, in Orlando, Fla.

The highly competitive national internship offers future practitioners the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of the biotechnology industry. This year's participants benefit by networking among the more than 170 internship alumni since the Foundation first developed similar opportunities in 1993.

"This internship is a game-changer, for the students and for the patient populations they will serve," says Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "Partnering with Genentech helps us better equip these student pharmacists for postgraduate training, and future roles in managed care, industry, hospitals and research organizations."

The AMCP Foundation/Genentech, Inc. Evidence for Access Summer Internship provides an opportunity for interns to contribute to meaningful projects and interact with industry experts within the Evidence for Access Team US Medical Affairs at Genentech. Both interns were placed at Genentech in San Francisco, Calif.

2018 participants in the AMCP Foundation/Genentech Evidence for Access Summer Internship are:

Ileka Ifejika, MPH, Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Pharmacy

Poster #U17: "An Analysis of ICER's Scoping Process: Influence of Public Stakeholder Input"

Preceptor: Dae Choi, MPH

Virtual Preceptor: Todd Sega, PharmD

Adam O'Neil, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Poster #G14, Diseases of the Nervous System: "Characterizing Care Models in Alzheimer's Disease: Considerations for Early Diagnosis"

Preceptor: Dae Choi, MPH

Virtual Preceptor: Lauren F. Lyles, PharmD

View the research results for the projects listed above during the poster presentations in The Exchange at Nexus on Wednesday, October 24, from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm.

About the AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcp.org/amcp-foundation/.

SOURCE Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Foundation

Related Links

http://www.amcp.org

