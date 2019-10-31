AMCP Foundation and Pfizer Complete Annual Summer Internship Program in Managed Care Pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation congratulates six student pharmacists from across the country who recently completed 10-week summer internships organized by the Foundation and supported by Pfizer, Inc. Now in its 26th year, the internship develops future leaders in managed care through hands-on activities in population health and the application of managed care pharmacy principles.

The interns were embedded at health plans, integrated networks and pharmacy benefit management companies across the country. The students engaged in activities such as formulary management, benefit design, medication therapy management, and adherence practices. The future pharmacists each completed a capstone research project that will be delivered in poster format at a national conference hosted by AMCP.

"I am extremely proud of these interns, who represent the brightest up-and-coming practitioners in our field," says Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "I also am deeply grateful to Pfizer for its continued generous support in offering these valuable opportunities. Together we are helping shape the next generation of managed care pharmacy leaders."

The AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Managed Care Summer Interns are:

Aisha Fowler, The University of Texas at Austin, College of Pharmacy

Site: Navitus Health Solutions, Madison, WI

Poster #M13, Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue: Characterizing RA Medication Use Patterns of Immunomodulators and tDMARDs in a National Pharmacy Benefit Manager Population

Preceptor: Alex Peaslee, PharmD

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Jocelyn Good, RPh

Virtual Preceptor: Terry Richardson, PharmD, BCACP

Amy Hu, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University

Site: Independent Health, Buffalo, NY

Poster #U41: Value-based Agreements Algorithm based on an AMCP Membership Survey

Preceptor: Denise Rotella, PharmD

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Jean McGrath Brodeur, PharmD

Virtual Preceptor: Justin Bioc, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, RPh

Rachael Lai, The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Site: SelectHealth, Salt Lake City, UT

Poster #U43: Impact of Implementing a Narrow 90-day Pharmacy Network within an Integrated Delivery System on Drug Utilization

Preceptor: Curtis Wander, BCPS, PharmD

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Lori Blackner-Brown, PharmD

Virtual Preceptor: Leann McDowell, MS, PharmD

Taryn Sohal, University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Pharmacy

Site: HealthPartners, Bloomington, MN

Poster #I14, Diseases of the Circulatory System: Can Real Time Pharmacy Benefits Improve Adherence? A Descriptive Analysis using Prescriptions for Antithrombotic Medications

Preceptor: Peter Marshall, PharmD, RPh

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Kaylan Wilson, PharmD, BCACP

Virtual Preceptor: Emily Tsiao, PharmD

In addition to the Managed Care Summer Internships, Pfizer also collaborates with AMCP Foundation on the Managed Care Research and Nonprofit Leadership Internship, which develops future nonprofit leaders in medication-related and business skills. The 2019 intern is:

Shyra Bias, Howard University College of Pharmacy

Site: AMCP Foundation, Alexandria, VA

Poster #U42: Assessing Barriers to Inclusion of Digital Therapeutics on Formulary: A Cross-Sectional Study Across Health Plans, PBMs, and IDNs

Preceptor: Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: John Spain MA, PharmD, BCPS

Virtual Preceptor: Annesha White, PharmD, MS, PhD

View the research results from projects listed above during the poster presentations at AMCP Nexus 2019 on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2pm. Plan now to attend AMCP2020, April 21-24, 2020 in Houston, Texas, where this final intern poster presentation will take place.

Devin DeNofio, The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

Site: Kaiser Permanente Washington, Renton, WA

Project: Clinical and Financial Impact of Downsizing Refill Care Coordination in Specialty Pharmacy

Preceptor: Paul Yoon, RPh

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Dave Gross, PharmD

Virtual Preceptor: Desola Davis PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

About AMCP Foundation

AMCP Foundation is the research, education and philanthropic organization supporting AMCP, the leading professional association in managed care. We improve health outcomes by developing managed care pharmacy leaders through immersive education and research about the evolving health care environment. www.amcpfoundation.org

