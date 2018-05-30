AMCP Foundation and Pharmerit Collect Record Number of Socks to Benefit Boston Residents

The AMCP Foundation's "Knock Your Socks Off" drive took place April 23-26 during the 2018 AMCP Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting in Boston. The effort was mutually conducted with funding partner Pharmerit International, a leading health economics and outcomes research firm, and community partner Boston Cares, a regional volunteer action group.

"Our sock drive was particularly transformative this spring, thanks to the commitment of our partners and the momentum generated by our friends in the #PinkSocks tribe," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director, AMCP Foundation. "We're proud that the AMCP Foundation is the home for philanthropy within AMCP, because this professional association is a force for good."

Socks are among the least donated but most needed items among the less fortunate. The clothing collected in Boston was distributed to Pine Street Inn (services to the homeless), Women's Lunch Place (services to women in transition) and Room to Grow (services for infants born into poverty).

"Donated socks are already on the feet of men, women and children in our city! The three beneficiary organizations join me in thanking the generous AMCP conference attendees for your help ending homelessness and supporting new parents," said Patrice Keegan, Executive Director, Boston Cares.

"As part of the Boston community, we are proud to support this AMCP Foundation initiative," said Jennifer Stephens, PharmD, Managing Partner at Pharmerit, "as we share a mission with AMCP and its Foundation to advance the quality of, and access to, medical care and this includes engaging our employees and larger network to support those in need."

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. We are the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). Visit AMCP Foundation at www.amcpfoundation.org, and find us on social media using #AMCPFdn.

About Pharmerit

Pharmerit International (Pharmerit) partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations to conduct Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and strategic market access worldwide. We use our collective experience to address the unique need of every research question, implementing innovative, cost-efficient solutions to convey the merit of your products to healthcare decision makers. Our multidisciplinary specialists become part of your team, delivering quality research in health economics, health outcomes, strategic market access, and pricing/reimbursement. Together with our partners, we have published hundreds of articles in scientific journals demonstrating our therapeutic expertise in many areas leading to improved healthcare access for patients. Pharmerit has offices in Bethesda, Boston, New York, Rotterdam, Berlin, York, and Shanghai. Find out more at www.pharmerit.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn @Pharmerit.

About Boston Cares

Boston Cares mobilizes and trains individual and corporate volunteers who strengthen communities and improve the lives of people in need. We partner with schools and nonprofits with needs that can be filled by volunteer teams; then we recruit, train and lead reliable groups of volunteers who get the job done. Boston Cares is the largest volunteer agency in New England, an Innovation Hub within the global Points of Light network, and an award-winning leader in the volunteer engagement sector. Since 1991, our volunteers have generated over 1 million hours of service. Visit Boston Cares at www.bostoncares.org.

