AMCP Foundation Announces Recipients of 2018 National Best Poster Contests

Best Student Pharmacist Poster: Irfan Khan and Brigitte Azzi , students at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York . Poster title: "First-Line Treatment of Schizophrenia: Are Children and Adolescents Benefiting from Newer, More Frequently Prescribed Second Generation Antipsychotics?"

This year's competitions drew 112 entries, which were judged on criteria such as scientific merit; strength of conclusions; relevance of research to managed care pharmacy; clarity of materials; and knowledge of subject matter during the presentation.

"Research is the lifeblood of our profession," said Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE, AMCP Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the AMCP Foundation Board of Trustees. "The winners of the Foundation's prestigious poster competition have demonstrated a commitment to evidence-based knowledge that will help continually improve the way we deliver care."

Since 2002, the poster competitions have provided an opportunity for new practitioners to demonstrate scientific expertise along presentation, poster development and technical skills. The Foundation also periodically invites established researchers to compete for topical Best Poster Awards.

"The Foundation is committed to elevating excellence in research," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "We are delighted to welcome CVS Health as the funding partner for our Best Poster Awards, because they share our dedication to thought leadership, critical analysis and the application of new findings."

Each poster awardee receives a $500 prize, a one-year AMCP membership and complimentary registration to the AMCP Nexus 2018 this October in Orlando, Florida. In addition to CVS Health, the Foundation thanks the judges and preceptors who supported the contest.

For more information on the AMCP Foundation, please visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

About the AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP).

