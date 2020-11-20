AMCP Foundation Interns Evaluate COVID-19 Impact, Opioid Overdoses and Biosimilars in Partnership with Pfizer, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation congratulates three student pharmacists who recently completed two innovative programs on managed care pharmacy and nonprofit leadership, through the generous support of Pfizer, Inc.

These highly competitive internships develop leadership skills in managed health care and nonprofit settings through real-world experience, relevant research projects, and networking opportunities. Working closely with Pfizer's Medical Outcomes Specialist Team within North America Medical Affairs as well as AMCP Foundation volunteers, interns virtually participated in a certificate training, presentations, and discussions with industry experts.

Following their 10-week placements at health plans and at AMCP Foundation, participants presented posters about their capstones at AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 21 (view all Nexus 2020 Virtual posters) . Research insights include a trend of decreased prescription claim trends for anti-infective, steroid, and cough and cold medication during the COVID-19 shutdown in western New York state. If these decreases were caused in part by decreased social interaction due to stay-at-home orders, there may be a benefit to socially distancing (working from home, remote learning) during illness.

"These once-in-a-lifetime experiences allow trainees to contribute evidence about health care services, while increasing their understanding of the many facets of potential pharmacy careers," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "We're extremely proud to once again partner with Pfizer to prepare the next generation of pharmacists who will soon lead managed care organizations, hospitals, and nonprofits."

2020 AMCP Foundation/Pfizer Summer Intern participants are:

AMCP Foundation/Pfizer, Inc. Managed Care Summer Internship

Marin Weiskopf, University of North Carolina, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Poster #Z10: Naloxone Prescribing Trends in New Jersey with the Initial Introduction of a Naloxone Administrative Order

Site: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Preceptor: Hannah Jang, PharmD, RPh

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Dean Gianarkis, MS, PharmD

Virtual Preceptor: Christopher J. Bigness, PharmD, BCPS

Palna Mehta, Rutgers University, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Piscataway, N.J.

Poster #U53: A Retrospective Analysis of Outpatient Prescription Claim Trends during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Site: Independent Health

Preceptors: Ying-Fen Swagler PharmD and Mark Wrobel, PharmD

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: Brian M. Gucwa, PharmD

Virtual Preceptor: Meredith A. Diamond, PharmD

AMCP Foundation/Pfizer, Inc. Managed Care Research & Nonprofit Leadership Summer Internship

Irene Chung, University of Southern California, School of Pharmacy, Los Angeles, Calif.

Poster #U43: Overcoming Biosimilar Barriers: Stakeholder Perspectives on Strategies to Overcome Challenges—A Cross-Sectional Study

Site: AMCP Foundation

Preceptor: Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE

Pfizer Medical Outcomes Specialist: John Spain, PharmD

Virtual Preceptors: Annesha White, PharmD, MS, PhD and Kenneth Garcia, PharmD

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org .

