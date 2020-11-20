AMCP Statement on Administration's New Prescription Drug Pricing Rules

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Administration released a final rule, Removal of Safe Harbor Protection for Rebates Involving Prescription Pharmaceuticals, along with an interim final rule, Most Favored Nations (MFN) Model. In response, AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE, released the following statement:

"AMCP works to ensure that patients can access the medicines they need at an affordable cost, and knows that we must prioritize taking on the rising costs of pharmaceuticals. However, that goal becomes less attainable if the administration's rules released today were to go into effect. AMCP registered opposition to the proposed rebate rule and does not believe that either final rule alleviates our concerns. Furthermore, the MFN rule would stifle pharmaceutical innovation while also driving up costs."

"The rebate rule removes safe harbor protection for rebates and could result in unintended consequences such as higher costs for patients, payers, and providers. According to the Congressional Budget Office estimate, this rule will unnecessarily increase federal health care spending by nearly $200B over the next decade. The rebate system is an important lever to ensure affordability of prescription medications and health care premiums for Americans by allowing payers to manage overall beneficiary costs – this rule fails to replace that mechanism."

"The global pandemic has magnified the need of affordable medicine, and we will continue to work with elected leaders and health care stakeholders to create and implement solutions that bring health care and medicine within reach for American families."

AMCP is the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. AMCP's diverse membership of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, and professionals in life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies leverage their specialized expertise in clinical evidence and economics to optimize medication benefit design and population health management and help patients access cost-effective and safe medications and other drug therapies. AMCP members improve the lives of nearly 300 million Americans served by private and public health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, and emerging care models.

AMCP advocates at the national and state level for developing and applying evidence-based medication use strategies that improve access to medication, enhance patient and population health outcomes, and safeguard the wise use of health care dollars. Visit www.amcp.org .

