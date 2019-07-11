AMCP Statement on White House Decision to Withdraw the Rebate Rule

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trump Administration today pulled its proposed rule to eliminate safe harbor protections for rebates paid by pharmaceutical manufacturers to PBMs and health plans in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

In April, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) had warned the proposal could have the unintended consequence of increasing costs for some patients instead of reducing them. AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE, states:

"There is no question that addressing the rising cost of drugs should be a priority. However, changing the model currently in place for negotiating drug costs to shift from rebates to chargebacks is not the solution and could increase Medicare Part D premiums without lowering out-of-pocket drug costs.

"The proposed rule would have eliminated one of the few levers available to lower prescription drug costs. AMCP looks forward to working with the Administration and Congress to find viable solutions that address the rising costs of medications. AMCP and its 8,000 members remain committed to ensuring that needed medications are both accessible and affordable for patients."

About AMCP

The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy is the nation's leading professional association dedicated to increasing patient access to affordable medicines, improving health outcomes and ensuring the wise use of health care dollars. Through evidence- and value-based strategies and practices, the Academy's 8,000 pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other practitioners manage medication therapies for the roughly 300 million Americans served by health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, emerging care models and government. www.amcp.org.

