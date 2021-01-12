AMCS is the first software company in the waste management and recycling sector to obtain SOC 1 Type II accreditation

The report, independently audited by a significant global accountancy network, validates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of AMCS' controls. The resulting clean report covered 38 controls across seven key process areas - New Project Delivery, Initial Processing, Customer Support, Data Backup, Logical Access, Product Development and Change Management.

"As a business, AMCS has always focused on delivering the best service for our customers," said Leonard Dolan, director of business processes and systems at AMCS Group. "This includes providing them with assurances that we have all appropriate internal controls and systems in place. Building trust among our customers and stakeholders is more than just good business practice, it is absolutely integral to our continued success. AMCS is a leader in our industry and we are proud to be the first software company in our sector to obtain the SOC I Type II accreditation.

"The accreditation focuses on specific customers, and we would encourage our existing and potential customers to work with us in obtaining this additional assurance for their specific business. AMCS is currently in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Type II, which will evaluate controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. We plan to obtain this in Q2 2021."

For organizations to succeed, they need to be trusted. Customers and, indeed, stakeholders want to work with businesses that are reliable and provide them with the assurance that they are in safe hands. AMCS is committed to investing in retaining this standard.

About AMCS

AMCS is headquartered in Castletroy, Co Limerick, Ireland. With offices in North America, Europe and Australia, AMCS is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries. AMCS delivers enterprise cloud-based software solutions for the waste and recycling industry worldwide supporting 2,750 customers in 22 countries. The company continues to grow operations globally and today employs 550+ people across 11 countries.

About SOC

SOC is an internationally recognized audit report specifically intended to meet the needs of the management and auditors of a company's customers. A SOC 1 report is specifically for service organizations that impact or may impact their clients' financial reporting. Type II report has an audit period and provides evidence of how an organization operated its controls over that period of time. It includes the design and testing of controls to report on the operational effectiveness of controls over a period of time (minimum six months). The report is independently audited, and the successful accreditation provides evidence to customers that robust and reliable controls are in place and operating effectively.

