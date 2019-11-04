AMD selects ASC's integrated solution for Contract, Form and Requestor lifecycle management

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ASC Networks Inc. (ASC), a leading provider of SaaS and on-premise source-to-contract solutions, and part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), announced today that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a global semiconductor company and innovation leader, has awarded a contract to ASC for the integrated Contracts, Forms and Requestor modules. This will allow AMD to streamline, simplify and automate its contract lifecycle management, form management and non-disclosure agreement (NDA) processes on an enterprise-wide basis.

This cost-effective solution replaces AMD's previous contract management system with an option that goes beyond basic contract management and contract repository capabilities, and delivers full lifecycle automation of contracts, forms and NDAs. The solution was also tailored to replicate, enhance and replace AMD's in-house NDA application with an automated self-serve NDA request portal and provides a corresponding utility for the automatic creation of new requestor users. Implementation speed was also a factor in the selection process as was the flexible integration and data migration capability for historical data. In addition, the robust search, reporting and OCR features along with the rich configuration capacity were winning attributes.

"ASC's best-practice knowledge, powerful feature set and ability to configure a solution based on AMD's complex specifications were the key drivers behind our decision," said Shaun Moore, corporate vice president, legal, AMD. "This solution enables new users to self-register to gain immediate access to the system and then initiate their own requests for NDAs and other agreement types. We anticipate this efficiency will reduce our agreement execution cycle, saving both time and money."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome AMD to our esteemed customer base," said Mediagrif Vice President, Canadian Operations Jean-Michel Stam. "The option we delivered is the result of a true partnership, enabling us to tailor a best-in-class solution that fits the precise needs of AMD and is on a committed implementation timeline and at a highly competitive price point."

About ASC Networks Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), ASC Networks Inc. (ASC) is a leading provider of cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premises enterprise contract, document, form and CPQ lifecycle management software and source-to-contract solutions. The solution is tailored to automate and streamline the end-to-end business processes including: RFx requisition planning and solicitation management; supplier management; bid, contract, performance, invoicing, claims and spend analysis management; as well as custom and complex multi-system integrations (e.g., payment, ERP, CRM, etc.). Leveraging the proven ASC solution platform, ASC deploys customer-specific solutions that digitize, automate and simplify business process requirements end to end. For more information, please visit www.ascnet.com.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

