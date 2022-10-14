AMD Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Bn, Wet AMD to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high prevalence of AMD is driving the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the lack of approved therapies for dry AMD may challenge the market growth.
- Type
- Wet AMD: The wet AMD segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD, are driving the growth of the segment.
- Dry AMD
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of AMD. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the major vendors of the age-related macular degeneration market include Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Formycon AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Xbrane Biopharma AB.
- Age-related Macular Degeneration Market size
- Age-related Macular Degeneration Market trends
- Age-related Macular Degeneration Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist age-related macular degeneration market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the age-related macular degeneration market and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the age-related macular degeneration market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of age-related macular degeneration market vendors
|
Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 9.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Formycon AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Xbrane Biopharma AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
