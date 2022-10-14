AMD Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.37 Bn, Wet AMD to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high prevalence of AMD is driving the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as the lack of approved therapies for dry AMD may challenge the market growth.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Wet AMD: The wet AMD segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD, are driving the growth of the segment.

Dry AMD

Dry AMD

Geography

North America : North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of AMD. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . The US and Canada are the key countries for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America .

Europe

Asia

Rest Of World (ROW)

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the major vendors of the age-related macular degeneration market include Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Formycon AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Xbrane Biopharma AB.

The report also covers the following areas :

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist age-related macular degeneration market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the age-related macular degeneration market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the age-related macular degeneration market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of age-related macular degeneration market vendors

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Formycon AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Xbrane Biopharma AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wet AMD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wet AMD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry AMD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry AMD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 85: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Allegro Ophthalmics LLC

Exhibit 88: Allegro Ophthalmics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 89: Allegro Ophthalmics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Allegro Ophthalmics LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 91: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 94: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Bayer AG

Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Formycon AG

Exhibit 106: Formycon AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Formycon AG - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 112: Outlook Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Outlook Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Outlook Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

