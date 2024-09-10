AMDA College of the Performing Arts Ranks #4 on Playbill's 10 Most Represented Colleges on Broadway List

This achievement honors and acknowledges the hard work of a diverse and multi-talented group of AMDA graduates who have turned in show stopping performances on Broadway during the 2023-2024 season including Joey Auzenne (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Alexa De Barr (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Sean Bell (Harmony), Netanel Bellaishe (Aladdin), María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Maria Briggs (Spamalot), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Colin Cunliffe (Cabaret, Shucked), Kevin Curtis (Back To The Future), Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet, Chicago), Karli Dinardo (Hamilton, Dancin'), Josh Drake (Bad Cinderella), John Edwards (MJ The Musical), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (SIX: The Musical), Amelia Fei (How to Dance in Ohio), Alexander Ferguson (Hamilton), Carissa Fiorillo (Aladdin), Roy Flores (Here Lies Love), Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz), Samantha Gershman (Water For Elephants, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Michael Harmon (MJ The Musical), Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton), Jon Hoche (Life of Pi), Kristen Jeter (The Book of Mormon), Jarvis B. Manning Jr. (Some Like It Hot), Matthew Sims Jr. (The Wiz), Katie LaDuca (Back To The Future), Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders), Anastaćia McCleskey (Suffs), Geena Quintos (Here Lies Love), Gabrielle Reid (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jacqueline René (The Lion King), Didi Romero (SIX: The Musical), Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants), Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton), CoCo Smith (The Book of Mormon), Ayla Stackhouse (The Book of Mormon), Housso Sémon (Suffs), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby), Jena VanElslander (Life of Pi), Brittany Nicole Williams (Aladdin), Joy Woods (The Notebook), and Neka Zang (Dancin').

Additionally, two AMDA graduates on this year's list made history with recognition at the 2023 and 2024 Tony Awards. AMDA graduate J. Harrison Ghee made history at the 2023 Tony Awards as the first out non-binary actor to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for their portrayal of Jerry and Daphne in Broadway's Some Like It Hot. Sky Lakota-Lynch, another distinguished AMDA graduate, originated the role of Johnny Cade in The Outsiders on Broadway and received a 2024 Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Lakota-Lynch has joined a small group of Native American actors nominated for Tony Awards, including Lou Diamond Phillips and the late James Earl Jones.

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for over 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation, Twisters), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

