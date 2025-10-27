AMDA College of the Performing Arts Receives Historic $1 Million Gift to Launch New Era of Access to Performing Arts Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative moment for AMDA College of the Performing Arts, the institution proudly announces a landmark $1 million gift from real estate developer and longtime arts supporter Dario Zar.

The gift, the largest individual donation in AMDA's 60-year history, will directly fund student scholarships, expanding access to AMDA's world-class, access-based performing arts education for talented students from around the globe.

A Gift that Launches a Movement: AMDA receives historic $1 million donation and launches the Scholarship Impact Fund to expand access to world-class performing arts education.

Alongside this extraordinary $1 million donation from Mr. Zar, AMDA is launching the Scholarship Impact Fund, a growing scholarship initiative that expands access and drives meaningful outcomes for students. This fund removes financial barriers, enabling talented learners to pursue their education, elevate their potential, and create lasting change in their communities. We invite you tolearn more and consider making a gift to this life-changing fund, helping even more students turn their dreams into reality.

"This gift is more than generous, it's catalytic," said Dr. Michael Angotti, Provost and Chief Operating Officer at AMDA. "It signals to the world that AMDA is not only a training ground for extraordinary performers, but an investable, essential institution for the future of the performing arts. Mr. Zar's belief in our mission is opening doors for the next generation of global talent."

A Gift That Launches a Movement

Dario Zar's donation launches The Scholarship Impact Fund, a foundational act of philanthropy aimed at leveling the playing field for students who have the talent and drive, but not always the means, to pursue intensive, industry-connected arts training. AMDA's model, rooted in access, offers a professional pathway to aspiring performers from all backgrounds.

"I've witnessed firsthand the passion and excellence that AMDA brings to the performing arts," said Dario Zar. "I'm honored to support a future where more students, no matter where they come from, can walk through AMDA's doors and thrive."

Mr. Zar's generous gift sets the pace for what is possible. Join us in building the Scholarship Impact Fund and help more students thrive. Your contribution today fuels opportunity, accelerates impact, and opens doors. Give now to invest in the next generation of artists and innovators.

Join the Movement

Whether you're a supporter of the arts, an industry professional, an AMDA graduate, or an AMDA family member who believes in cultivating the next generation of creators, your support makes all the difference.

To learn more or contribute to the AMDA Scholarship Impact Fund, visit: https://www.amda.edu/giving

About AMDA

For over 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the entertainment industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and music. With campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

