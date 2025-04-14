AMDI Launches Autolab™ HBH at ESCMID 2025, Redefining Sample Prep for Molecular Diagnostics

VIENNA, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous Medical Devices Incorporated (AMDI) today announced the launch of its newest innovation, the Autolab™ HBH system, at the ESCMID Global Congress 2025 in Vienna. This breakthrough in sample preparation technology is designed to simplify and accelerate molecular workflows across a wide range of research and diagnostic settings.

The Autolab™ HBH platform utilizes AMDI's proprietary Hyperbaric Heating (HBH) technology to rapidly lyse samples and access nucleic acids—without the need for conventional extraction kits that typically require 20-45 minutes of processing time and many manual steps. Autolab HBH processes samples in less than 2 minutes and gives a fast, cost-effective, and high yield alternative that empowers laboratories to move from sample to result with greater efficiency.

"The Autolab™ HBH system was developed to overcome the longstanding challenges in sample prep—namely complexity, cost, and time," said David Okrongly, CEO of AMDI. "This launch reflects our ongoing mission to deliver advanced tools that generalize and thus improve molecular laboratory workflows and enable broader access to high-quality molecular testing, from PCR to sequencing."

Autolab™ HBH also supports sample preparation from a variety of different sample matrices, making it equally valuable in clinical research, public health, environmental monitoring, and more. It is currently available for research use only (RUO).

Live demonstrations of the Autolab™ HBH system are being held throughout the ESCMID 2025 conference at Booth #D760.

About AMDI

Autonomous Medical Devices Incorporated (AMDI) is a California-based diagnostic technology company developing next-generation solutions that improve speed, access, and accuracy in molecular testing. AMDI's products are developed and manufactured in its ISO 13485-certified facility in Santa Ana, CA.

