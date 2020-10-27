Amdocs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling CSPs to Adapt to the Digital Services Landscape with Its End-to-end Solution Suite

"Amdocs' solutions lay the foundation for CSPs to gain a deeper understanding and closer relationship with end consumers to create stickiness," said Ignacio Perrone, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Its customer engagement and experience, data, monetization, and revenue management portfolio centered on the CES20 customer experience suite assist CSPs in moving to the cloud and launching new digital value-added services and over-the-top bundles. Leveraging Amdocs' monetization systems, which are already 5G enabled, CSPs can deliver the kind of on-demand interactions, self-service interfaces, and pay-per-use models that consumers demand."

The CES20 suite comprises the cloud-native and microservices-based DigitalONE, CatalogONE, and RevenueONE solutions, all of which feature an open and modular architecture that makes integration simple and buildable for any digital transformation. Each solution serves a specific purpose. For instance, the DigitalONE platform supports customer care, commerce, and order management functions across the customer lifecycle. It enables telecoms to reach customers through their chosen digital channel with a seamless omni-channel experience and increased personalized care, billing, and shopping journeys based on data-rich context. CatalogONE is a unified product catalog which empowers business users to independently create and launch new digital offerings in just minutes. RevenueONE, notably, leverages the business-driven CatalogONE that facilitates bundling and adds a convergent charging function and a real-time billing engine.

In recent years, after a flood of acquisitions, Amdocs launched the MarketONE platform , that helps CSPs monetize relationships with over-the-top (OTT) content and other digital services partners to support retention efforts and create new growth opportunities. In 2016, Amdocs acquired both Brite:Bill, a designer of a personalized customer engagement experience for billing, and Pontis, a contextual digital engagement solution to gain the real-time technology to make touchpoints personalized and relevant. Vubiquity, a leading global provider of premium content services and media technology solutions, whom holds relationships with over 1,400 content owners, was acquired as part of the Amdocs Media Division in 2018.

Amdocs' recent acquisition of Openet brings additional capabilities to Amdocs' open and dynamic, cloud-native and microservices-based portfolio and positions them as a leading provider of 5G charging, policy, data management and cloud solutions. RevenueONE, notably, leverages CatalogONE for business-driven pricing configuration, easy bundling, and openness to partners, and utilizes the industry's leading 5G convergent charging system, and an innovative real-time billing engine – enabling cutting edge, omni-convergent monetization of 5G, IoT, the digital ecosystem and the subscription economy.

"With more than 1,000 employees in its development and operations centers in Guadalajara, Mexico and São Carlos, Brazil, Amdocs has a significant local presence serving local accounts. The company has been helping clients develop a range of new options for end-consumer billing and consumption plans in mere weeks," noted Perrone. "The business challenges in 2020 are shining a spotlight on Amdocs' agility and ability to support clients as they adapt and reorganize their operations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

