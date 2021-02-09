Amdocs Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping CSPs Address Their Hybrid SDN and 5G Networks Operational Needs with Its NEO Platform

"Amdocs has evolved its proven operations technology (OT) capabilities into a unified service and network automation solution called NEO. This platform can manage and orchestrate hybrid networks, incorporating both traditional OT and newer network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO) capabilities," said Vikrant Gandhi, Senior Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "NEO provides a pragmatic and seamless path for CSPs moving from physical to hybrid to open cloud networks. With CSPs continuing to shift to multi-vendor environments and adopt open, flexible approaches to building next-generation networks, NEO could prove to be a valuable tool in supporting their network transformation initiatives."

Amdocs's vision for network automation and OT transformation takes into account the need for managing hybrid networks, along with automating end-to-end service orchestration. As a cloud-native, public-cloud/private-cloud deployable, AI-driven solution, NEO helps Amdocs build on the success of its microservices based approach. In addition, NEO helps Amdocs eliminate the gaps between the various OSS stacks used for managing physical and virtual network functions. Furthermore, NEO enables automated network operations and service delivery for 5G and network-as-a-service (NaaS).

"While competing providers claim to have developed transformative OSS solutions, most of these solutions have modernized a relatively smaller set of functionality within the entire OSS framework," noted Gandhi. "Amdocs stands out in the market with its cloud-native solutions, wide managed services capabilities, and NaaS to help CSPs monetize business-to-business (B2B) services."

