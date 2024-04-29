AMD's Dr. Lisa Su Named Chief Executive Magazine's 2024 CEO of the Year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive magazine today announced that Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, has been named 2024 Chief Executive of the Year by her peer CEOs. Dr. Su was selected by an independent committee of CEOs for her work leading one of the most spectacular turnarounds in the history of the technology sector.

"Lisa Su's leadership in transforming AMD into a global leader in innovation and technology is truly remarkable," said Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines and Chief Executive magazine's 2023 CEO of the Year, who served on this year's selection committee. "Just as impressive is the fact that she never forgets the people behind the technology—her employees and customers are always front and center. Her values-led approach is exactly the type of leadership we need as we move into an exciting and unprecedented future driven by AI innovation and emerging technology."

Said Marc Benioff, founder and CEO of Salesforce, Chief Executive magazine's 2022 CEO of the Year and a member of this year's selection committee: "Lisa is a pioneering CEO who has transformed AMD into one of the greatest companies of our generation."

After becoming chair and chief executive officer of AMD in 2014, Dr. Su led the transformation of the company from an industry also-ran into one of the fastest growing and most technically advanced semiconductor companies in the world. Over the course of her tenure, AMD's shares increased more than 3,700% as she reshaped the company to better serve the future needs of customers, with an emphasis on high-performance, high-margin processors for gaming, graphics, supercomputing and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units. Previously, she worked in senior leadership positions at Freescale Semiconductor and IBM and began her career on the technical staff at Texas Instruments.

Dr. Su has bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has published more than 40 technical articles and was named a Fellow of the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers in 2009. In 2018, Dr. Su was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and received the Global Semiconductor Association's Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award. In 2021, she was recognized by the IEEE with its highest semiconductor honor, the Robert N. Noyce Medal, and was appointed by President Biden to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Dr. Su also serves on the board of directors for the Semiconductor Industry Association.

"Lisa's decision regarding the company's strategic direction is the foundation for the company's growth," said Tom Quinlan, CEO of RR Donnelley and a member of this year's selection committee. "Her EQ is also a key ingredient to the company's success, and the team's performance on almost all metrics is second to none."

Said Ted Bililies, Ph.D., chief talent officer, managing director, AlixPartners, who serves as adviser to the 2024 Selection Committee: "Lisa Su is the quintessential transformative leader. She is strategic, pragmatic, and she invests in the development of her people. She has created and sustained an inclusive culture of excellence and learning that is beyond distinctive."

Dr. Su's selection as 2024 CEO of the Year is scheduled to be celebrated at an invitation-only event hosted by Chief Executive Group this fall.

About Chief Executive of the Year

Over the past 38 years, Chief Executive of the Year honorees have been a who's who of American business leadership, including Ed Bastian, Marc Benioff, Ken Frazier, Bill Gates, Brian Moynihan, Arne Sorenson, Michael Dell, A. G. Lafley, Marillyn Hewson, John Chambers, Fred Smith, Bob Iger, Anne Mulcahy, Larry Bossidy, Andy Grove and Herb Kelleher and many more. The honor recognizes courageous, long-term executive leadership in the service of shareholders and society. Learn more: ChiefExecutive.net/CEO-of-the-Year/

About the 2024 Selection Committee

The Chief Executive of the Year was selected by a committee of distinguished peer CEOs. The 2024 committee consists of Ed Bastian, (CEO, Delta Air Lines and 2023 CEO of the Year); Marc Benioff (co-founder and CEO, Salesforce; 2022 CEO of the Year); Ken Frazier (former CEO, Merck; 2021 CEO of the Year); Brian Moynihan (chair and CEO, Bank of America; 2020 CEO of the Year), Marillyn Hewson (former chair and CEO, Lockheed Martin; 2018 CEO of the Year); Adam Aron (president and CEO, AMC Entertainment), Carmine Di Sibio (global chair and CEO, EY Global); Dan Glaser (former CEO, Marsh McLennan), Fred Hassan (former chair, Bausch & Lomb; partner, Warburg Pincus); Tamara Lundgren (chair and CEO, Radius Recycling); Robert Nardelli (CEO, XLR-8); Tom Quinlan III (CEO, RR Donnelley); and Jeffrey Sonnenfeld (president and CEO, The Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute). Ted Bililies, Ph.D., chief talent officer, managing director, AlixPartners, is the exclusive adviser to the 2024 Selection Committee.

