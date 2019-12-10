Amdur Productions Announces 'National Call for Artists' for 2020 Art Festivals New Emerging Artist Program Rolled Out

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art festival production company Amdur Productions announces its annual call for artists for its 2020 art festival season. Amdur Productions is known for producing many of the Midwest's most respected and popular juried art festivals and encourages artists to apply online for its 2020 Art Festival season, comprised of 23 individual art festivals. Shows run weekly from May through September and give artists the chance to show and sell their work directly to the public.

In addition to its traditional "Call for Artists" from coast to coast, Amdur Productions will roll out an Emerging Artist Program in 2020. This program is designed for artists who are brand new to outdoor art festivals and also for those who have been in fewer than three outdoor art shows. With this new division, Amdur aims to both mentor and encourage new artists as they grow their businesses at outdoor art festivals so that they can succeed as a new generation of independent artists, selling directly to the public. In this financial model, 100% of sales go directly to the artist.

"Over the years, outdoor art festivals have launched the careers of many incredibly successful artists, some of whom have become international brands," said Amy Amdur President of Amdur Productions. "Providing a platform to help incubate new talent and guide artists as they learn the business side of art is a real passion for me and my team. We are delighted to launch this new Emerging Artist Program and look forward to introducing festival attendees to the fresh work of these new artists."

Amdur Productions' most popular art festivals include Chicago's award-winning Gold Coast Art Fair, Chicago's Millennium Art Festival, Highland Park, Illinois' Port Clinton Art Festival (also an award winner), and Milwaukee's Third Ward Art Festival. Many of the shows feature artist demonstrations, live music, food/drinks, and fun activities for kids, appealing to an even wider audience. This year's festival lineup includes 21 shows in the Chicagoland area, as well as two in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

Artists may apply to participate in any or all of Amdur Productions art festivals by visiting the website at www.amdurproductions.com. Artists can choose to participate in the following categories: glass, wood, ceramics, mixed medium, painting, photography, jewelry, fashion, paper, metal, and leather. Additionally, artists applying to multiple festivals can use the Amdur Productions "Pro Pass" to save on application fees. All applications must be received by midnight on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, to be considered for Amdur Productions' 2020 art festival season. After jury review, artists will be notified of their acceptance status online on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Artists new to festivals may select "Emerging Artist" in their application to vie for a spot as an Emerging Artist and, if selected, receive discounted space pricing at participating festivals. To apply to festivals, artists submit four images of their art and one of their intended show setups. Images are uploaded online. Additional information on applying is at the www.amdurproductions.com website.

Media Contact: Karin McKie

karin@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

Related Files

Amdur_Prospectus-2020-FINAL.pdf

Related Images

amdur-productions.png

Amdur Productions

Amdur Productions logo

Related Links

Artist Application Information

Art Festival Application

SOURCE Amdur Productions